Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from October 28
Impact Wrestling delivered its best episode of television in the last month, hot on the heels of a Bound For Glory pay-per-view that changed the face of the company for the foreseeable future.
New world champion Moose addressed the Impact faithful, just five days after his controversial title victory. What did former champion Josh Alexander have to say, or do, in retaliation for Moose ruining his childhood dream?
How did new X-Division champion Trey Miguel fare as he defended his title against the world-renowned Rocky Romero?
What would new Knockouts champion Mickie James and tag team champions The IInspiration be up to after their Bound For Glory triumphs?
Find out with a red-hot broadcast, headlined by a dazzling main event between Chris Sabin and "The Inevitable" Ace Austin.
New Impact Champion Moose Kicked Off The Show
After calling his shot and cashing in a guaranteed title shot on Josh Alexander to win the Impact Championship at Bound For Glory, just moments after The Walking Weapon's emotional victory, Moose kicked off the show.
Before he could speak, Eddie Edwards hit the ring, looking to avenge Alexander. Moose fended him off before resuming his promo.
"It doesn't matter how elite you are. It doesn't matter what tribe you're chief to. It doesn't matter if you're the boss, the man, a woman, a king, the queen...it doesn't matter what day you hold a title. Hell, you can add a new day to the week. I'm still the greatest champion in all of professional wrestling," he bragged.
Moose vowed to do despicable, heinous things to keep the title before Alexander hit the ring. The former champion took him down and pounded away, but Moose escaped. Minoru Suzuki entered the Impact Zone next and took exception to Alexander turning his back on him. The two brawled until security hit the ring and separated them to close the segment.
Grade
A
Analysis
Moose cut a phenomenal promo, taking shots at champions across the wrestling world and claiming superiority to all of them. Alexander showed the appropriate amount of intensity after having his lifelong dream stolen from him on the grandest stage in Impact Wrestling and if that wasn't enough, Suzuki arrived to really put an exclamation point on the segment.
The impending Alexander-Suzuki match is going to be extraordinarily physical and fantastic from an in-ring perspective. Most importantly, it will put over Alexander's toughness and grit as he prepares to chase a title that should be his.
X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Rocky Romero
At Bound For Glory, Trey Miguel achieved his dream of capturing the X-Division Championship by defeating El Phantasmo and Maclin in a three-way dance. Thursday, he defended against New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Rocky Romero, who made his presence felt in the Call Your Shot battle royal last Saturday.
Miguel dealt the first blow, landing a picture-perfect moonsault plancha on the floor. Romero recovered during the break and worked the left arm of the champion as he seized control of the bout. At one point, the challenger tried for an armbar but Miguel fought out, showing incredible strength, and delivered a sit-out powerbomb to create separation.
The champion delivered Meteora but Romero countered into a single-leg crab. Miguel escaped with a rollup. The challenger upped his intensity but Miguel delivered a brainbuster. He followed with the Meteora for the pinfall victory and successful title retention.
After the match, Maclin attacked and delivered a corner spear that left the champ lying in a heap.
Result
Miguel defeated Romero to retain
Grade
B+
Analysis
What a match!
This was the perfect example of how you set the tone for a title reign. Not only did Miguel look like a million dollars by beating an established and respected wrestler, he did so by coming from behind by outwrestling said competitor.
The attack by Maclin set him up for a championship program and gives focus to a division that hasn't always benefited from it. The feud, like the match with Romero, will put Miguel in the position to succeed as champion. Based on his abilities, he will more than hold up his end of the bargain between the ropes.
Rachael Ellering vs. Tasha Steelz
After a tense backstage confrontation, Rachael Ellering battled Tasha Steelz while respective partners Jordynne Grace and Savannah Evans watched from ringside.
Ellering started strong, attacking from the opening bell, but Steelz slowed her momentum and wrestled away control of the match. The Queen of Strong Smile fought her way back into the contest, though, and scored the win with an opportune rollup.
Result
Ellering defeated Steelz
Grade
C+
Analysis
It was nice to see Ellering take the spotlight after a few months of hanging in the background. The match with Steelz was solid, if unspectacular, but kicked off what appears to be a tag team rivalry with Grace against Steelz and Evans.
The talent is such that the matches should be good, and a ton of fun, but one can’t help but feel like the competitors are on a treadmill, destined to fit the same spot in the Knockouts division, despite Grace becoming the first Digital Media champion.
Heath vs. Joe Doering
Backstage, Gia Miller attempted to interview new Knockouts tag team champions The IInspiration (Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee), but was shut down prematurely and ordered out of the room moments after the duo vowed to dominate the division.
Back in the Impact Zone, Heath battled Violent By Design’s Joe Doering, just days after reuniting with Rhino at Bound For Glory.
The former one-man rock band withstood the punishing offense of the massive Doering before the action broke down and the referee called for the bell. Rhino hesitated to fight Eric Young, who feigned injury and allowed the heels to regain control of the situation. Young revealed he was healthy and joined Deaner and Doering in beating down the babyfaces, ending with a piledriver on Heath.
Result
No contest
Grade
C+
Analysis
Violent By Design may not have Rhino under its control anymore, but it has Young back and healthy, making the faction as dangerous as it has been in quite some time.
Young re-enters the squared circle just in time to enhance the feud with Rhino and Heath, which would have limited legs with only Deaner and Doering available to battle the babyfaces.
Is the feud the most dynamic use of the heels? Probably not, but it does allow Heath and Rhino to have a higher-profile feud than they may otherwise have in a company whose roster is suddenly stacked.
Mickie James Addressed Her Bound For Glory Title Win
New Knockouts champion Mickie James entered the Impact Zone to a thunderous ovation and said that while she knows Deonna Purrazzo has a title rematch waiting, no one has seen or heard from her since Bound For Glory.
She said she had a front-row seat for Knockouts Knockdown and is excited about the potential match-ups that await her. This brought out The Influence’s Madison Rayne, along with Kaleb. Rayne insulted James for walking in and winning the title and criticized her for playing in any playground that would take her. Meanwhile, Rayne has been busy cultivating a division that is world-class.
She pitched a match for next week between the two of them and James accepted. Kaleb threatened to “knock the stupid smile” off the champion’s face, only to eat a big slap to the face as James stood tall.
Grade
C
Analysis
It was nice to see James fired up, and Rayne is a great heel, but this feels very much like a retread rather than something fresh and exciting. It very well could be a one-and-done match, but it still feels like something out of the Knockouts division circa 2011 rather than a forward-moving contest.
The good news is the match should be good. Both women know each other well, are talented wrestlers and will be determined to prove they each have a lot left in the proverbial tank.
The question will be whether anyone steps up to the place to challenge in the coming weeks, to really get the most out of James’ star power and the rub she has to give to a generation of young and talented competitors.
Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin
One of the most talented young wrestlers in the world (Ace Austin) battled one of the most decorated in Impact Wrestling history (Chris Sabin) in a majorly competitive main event Thursday.
A back-and-forth start to the match gave way to Austin targeting the left arm of his opponent, complete with a papercut between the fingers of the former world champion. Austin’s overconfidence cost him, though, as he crashed and burned, opening the door for a Sabin comeback.
Austin fought out of Cradle Shock but Sabin rocked him with a back elbow. Austin answered with a springboard kick to the side of the head for two. Sabin recovered and delivered a jumping DDT for his own near-fall.
Later, Madman Fulton interfered on behalf of Austin but ate a big kick to the face. Sabin back body dropped Austin into his muscle, then rocked his opponent with a kick. Fulton again interfered, dropping Sabin and Austin delivered The Fold for the pinfall victory.
The commentary team put over next week’s main event (Alexander, Edwards and Matt Cardona vs. Moose, W. Morrissey and Suzuki) while Austin celebrated his win.
Result
Austin defeated Sabin
Grade
B+
Analysis
For a show that accomplished everything it wanted to from a storytelling standpoint earlier in the show, this was a hell of a no-frills wrestling match to end the night. Sabin and Austin are uber talented professional wrestlers who can deliver every night, regardless of the opponent. Put them together and you’re going to have a good-to-great match every time.
Austin is the brightest young star on Impact’s roster, perhaps even more so than Josh Alexander. He has all the makings of a star that will be atop the company for years into the future, carrying the brand on his back. You put him with Sabin, a guy that has literally done all there is to do in the company, and you are setting him up for success.
A great way to end the show, with some solid heat via the interference of Fulton in the closing moments.