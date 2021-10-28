Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from October 28

0 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling delivered its best episode of television in the last month, hot on the heels of a Bound For Glory pay-per-view that changed the face of the company for the foreseeable future.

New world champion Moose addressed the Impact faithful, just five days after his controversial title victory. What did former champion Josh Alexander have to say, or do, in retaliation for Moose ruining his childhood dream?

How did new X-Division champion Trey Miguel fare as he defended his title against the world-renowned Rocky Romero?

What would new Knockouts champion Mickie James and tag team champions The IInspiration be up to after their Bound For Glory triumphs?

Find out with a red-hot broadcast, headlined by a dazzling main event between Chris Sabin and "The Inevitable" Ace Austin.