Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 10 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season
Still reeling from the aftermath of Sunday's 5-0 extravaganza for Liverpool at hated rivals Manchester United? It was a dominant performance from the visiting Reds that shook the league heading into the last two months of the calendar year.
We'll discuss what Saturday's vital match with Tottenham Hotspur means for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The other big club in north London, Arsenal, travels to Leicester City for an intriguing match on Saturday. Can the Gunners continue a positive run of form against the Foxes?
We'll also have more thoughts on Liverpool and how it could be the team to beat this season in the race for the Premier League title.
Matchweek 10 is here, and it's only going to get busier in the months ahead. No matter who you support, keep telling yourself it's a marathon, not a sprint. Yes, even Norwich City fans.
Let's start at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Saturday, October 30, 12:30 p.m. ET
Streaming: NBC, Universo
It's been four league matches since Man United beat West Ham United 2-1 thanks to an injury-time penalty save from David De Gea. The Red Devils had seemingly overcome some early-season growing pains and were ready to challenge on all fronts.
That optimism has since fallen by the wayside after defeats to Aston Villa, Leicester City and Liverpool, as well as a draw against Everton. The wheels of Ole's bus are falling off and the match vs. Spurs may be his last chance to keep his job. So no pressure or anything. It's all part of the job.
But what has gone wrong for United, beyond the obvious string of disappointing results? Well, it all starts at the back. De Gea has been steady all season (despite the lone league clean sheet), and it would be hard to argue that many of the nine goals conceded in the last two matches were his fault. At times, the back four, anchored by captain Harry Maguire, has felt almost like they were playing together for the first time. Disjointed and completely disorganized, the gaps have been plenty and directly led to goals from the opposition.
Gone are the days of comparing Luke Shaw to Roberto Carlos and the claims that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the top tackler in the entire top flight...reality has set in. Perhaps they've lost faith in the manager, and with it their confidence in the system, but the togetherness of the group has been in question, and they fall behind enough that even Cristiano Ronaldo can't save them.
At the other end, Spurs continue to sputter along having lost last week 1-0 to West Ham, yet somehow Nuno Espirito Santo's side is sitting in sixth spot. This could be the perfect match for Tottenham to get its season back on track.
Harry Kane has only scored one league goal this season, but there is talent all over this starting group, particularly in attacking areas. Having scored the joint-fewest goals in the top half with Brighton at nine apiece, a few balls in De Gea's net on Saturday could help build the side's confidence.
There should be goals, and it will be one for the neutrals to take in as the highlight match of the day.
Match prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Man Utd
Leicester City vs. Arsenal
King Power Stadium, Saturday, October 30, 7:30 a.m. ET
Streaming: NBCSN, Universo
This match features two teams that have started to right the ship after uninspiring starts to the season.
Both Leicester and Arsenal limped out of the gates to begin the campaign but have shown improved form in recent weeks. The Gunners are undefeated in eight matches across all competitions, while Brendan Rodgers' Foxes have won four on the trot.
The upturn in form has come at the right time for both sides as they near the busy holiday period with some confidence and expectations closer to what we imagined in the preseason for the top-six-chasing pair. Therefore, this match should be entertaining.
For Leicester, their success has started and ended (if you consider his epic long distance goal-scoring ability) with Youri Tielemans. One of the most in-form players in the league, Tielemans has delayed signing a new deal at Leicester and will likely be off to a bigger club in the summer, if not sooner. His reading of the game and ability to see a pass have been fantastic, and his form has helped propel Leicester forward and given renewed life to the formidable attacking unit consisting of the ageless Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and newcomer Patson Daka.
With James Maddison returning to his stellar form from a year ago and Wilfred Ndidi poised to come back from a monthlong layoff to do what he does so incredibly well, the main cogs in Rodgers' machine are set to turn it on after a first two months filled with misfires and misalignments. Throw in the play of new midfielder Boubakary Soumare and there are options aplenty in the middle.
Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have quietly silenced the many doubters that circled the club to start the season. Now in 10th (but only three points from fourth), the Gunners seem much more comfortable after rallying around Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and a resurgent Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
If Leicester can keep the pressure up and use their rediscovered attacking mojo to its full effect, Arsenal could be in trouble. The same thing can be said at the other end, so we'll likely see a fair number of goals here too, though the Foxes have the edge being at home.
Match prediction: Leicester City 2-2 Arsenal
Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Anfield, Saturday, October 30, 10:00 a.m. ET
Streaming: USA Network
We have to start by marvelling at the brilliance that Liverpool displayed at Old Trafford last weekend. Ole and Co. may have stolen the vast majority of the headlines in defeat, but what Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool achieved in victory was stunning.
Up 4-0 at the half, the Reds ran rampant all over Old Trafford, with that man again, Mohamed Salah, running the show. He's far and away the league's best player, and his breathtaking hat trick, capped by an incredible third, was as clear an indication as any that Liverpool means business this season. He's still learning, too.
Successive 5-0 victories could turn into a third when Brighton comes north to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds are in such good, and despite the Seagulls' strong play to start the year, it was more or less inevitable they'd experience a dip in form. Winless in the league in their last four (albeit three draws and a loss), Graham Potter's side do not want to be staring down Salah and his merry band in their next match.
Unfortunately, there is no real way around this one for Brighton, and it will have to take the beating square on the chin. Liverpool comes in ready and hungry and won't waste time securing the three points in what will likely be a lopsided affair.
Match prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Other Fixtures and Predictions
Saturday, Oct. 30
Burnley vs. Brentford (10:00 a.m. ET): 2-1 Brentford
Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace (10 a.m. ET): 3-1 Man City
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea (10 a.m. ET): 2-0 Chelsea
Watford vs. Southampton (10 a.m. ET): 2-1 Watford
Sunday, Oct. 31
Norwich City vs. Leeds United (10 a.m. ET): 2-1 Leeds
Aston Villa vs. West Ham United (12:30 p.m. ET): 2-2 Draw
Monday, Nov. 1
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Everton (4 p.m. ET): 2-1 Wolves