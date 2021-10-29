Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 10 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

1 of 4

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Saturday, October 30, 12:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: NBC, Universo

It's been four league matches since Man United beat West Ham United 2-1 thanks to an injury-time penalty save from David De Gea. The Red Devils had seemingly overcome some early-season growing pains and were ready to challenge on all fronts.

That optimism has since fallen by the wayside after defeats to Aston Villa, Leicester City and Liverpool, as well as a draw against Everton. The wheels of Ole's bus are falling off and the match vs. Spurs may be his last chance to keep his job. So no pressure or anything. It's all part of the job.



But what has gone wrong for United, beyond the obvious string of disappointing results? Well, it all starts at the back. De Gea has been steady all season (despite the lone league clean sheet), and it would be hard to argue that many of the nine goals conceded in the last two matches were his fault. At times, the back four, anchored by captain Harry Maguire, has felt almost like they were playing together for the first time. Disjointed and completely disorganized, the gaps have been plenty and directly led to goals from the opposition.

Gone are the days of comparing Luke Shaw to Roberto Carlos and the claims that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the top tackler in the entire top flight...reality has set in. Perhaps they've lost faith in the manager, and with it their confidence in the system, but the togetherness of the group has been in question, and they fall behind enough that even Cristiano Ronaldo can't save them.

At the other end, Spurs continue to sputter along having lost last week 1-0 to West Ham, yet somehow Nuno Espirito Santo's side is sitting in sixth spot. This could be the perfect match for Tottenham to get its season back on track.

Harry Kane has only scored one league goal this season, but there is talent all over this starting group, particularly in attacking areas. Having scored the joint-fewest goals in the top half with Brighton at nine apiece, a few balls in De Gea's net on Saturday could help build the side's confidence.

There should be goals, and it will be one for the neutrals to take in as the highlight match of the day.

Match prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Man Utd