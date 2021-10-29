NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on Deshaun Watson, Evan Engram and More

NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on Deshaun Watson, Evan Engram and MoreOctober 29, 2021
There hasn't been an NFL trade deadline quite like the rapidly approaching 2021 edition.
Much of the early buzz has centered on notable veteran names capable of providing immediate help, former first-round picks and, of course, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The Texans and New Orleans Saints served up an appetizer of sorts with the former shipping veteran running back Mark Ingram II to the latter.
Based on some of the names involved in buzz right now, that move could end up looking smaller and smaller if teams start letting the big trades fly before the deadline arrives.
L.J. Collier, Edge, Seattle Seahawks
L.J. Collier isn't the biggest name getting trade buzz by any means, but he is a former first-round pick who could be on the move.
Collier was a first-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 and hasn't had a major impact since arriving on the scene. He's appeared in two games this year. He's managed just two pressures and no sacks over that span and has three sacks in 29 pro games.
But upside, plus Seattle's miserable track record with first-rounders recently (Rashaad Penny and Germain Ifedi among others), positions Collier as an intriguing developmental piece.
That would explain why Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Collier is one of a handful of names who could get moved soon, as the Seahawks have been considering it. The cost presumably wouldn't be much for an interested team, and they would get a 26-year-old pass-rusher with at least one more year left on his rookie deal.
Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
New York Giants tight end Evan Engram hasn't made as big a splash in the Big Apple as would have been hoped, and it could finally have him on the move.
Engram, a first-rounder in 2017, has had problems staying healthy and largely hasn't realized expectations as a core piece of the offense. He scored six touchdowns as a rookie but has just seven more over the following three seasons and counting. He's also battled drop issues, posting 11 of those over 16 games in 2020.
But according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, multiple teams have expressed interest in Engram, citing his unique skill set as a piece other teams like.
And that's where things get a little tricky. Engram is a versatile weapon who can line up wide and create mismatches. It's arguable, besides injuries, that he's been hindered in poor offenses, topped off by this year's five touchdown, four-interception showing from Daniel Jones over seven games.
Either way, the Giants won't get much back for Engram, and the new team would get him as a half-season rental, which they could use to judge whether he's worth re-signing after this year.
Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
No name will surpass Deshaun Watson when it comes to buzz, of course. His playing future remains up in the air, however. Ten women have made criminal complaints to the Houston police as of July. Eight of these women are among the 22 who have filed civil lawsuits against the Houston Texans quarterback.
However, he is also an under-30 franchise passer who will continue to have teams calling the Houston Texans about trade packages as long as the possibility remains that his availability to play will be unaffected for now and the foreseeable future.
It's going to heat up on this front the closer the deadline gets. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport initially reported the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers still have an interest in engaging in Watson talks.
Rapoport later reported, though, that the Panthers had removed themselves from the running, albeit with a catch—Watson hadn't waived his no-trade clause.
That's a big X-factor in any talks. Watson, despite the Texans withholding him from playing, still holds all the cards because he can ultimately nix a deal. Carolina would likely still be in the running if Watson would permit it—seven games into the Sam Darnold era, the team already benched him during the Week 7 defeat to the Giants.
As for Miami, CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported Watson has only waived a no-trade clause for a Miami deal, but the Dolphins haven't offered enough to get a deal done.
It's hard to know if Miami will be able to come up with enough at all. Not only is Watson an expensive trade piece, 2020 first-round quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has underwhelmed when available, and the Dolphins don't have their 2022 first-round pick, which is currently the second-overall pick.
If a Watson trade materializes at the deadline, it seems Miami would be the most likely destination. But it might be the Texans settling for less than the front office would prefer.