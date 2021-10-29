NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on Deshaun Watson, Evan Engram and More

3 of 3

Justin Rex/Associated Press

No name will surpass Deshaun Watson when it comes to buzz, of course. His playing future remains up in the air, however. Ten women have made criminal complaints to the Houston police as of July. Eight of these women are among the 22 who have filed civil lawsuits against the Houston Texans quarterback.

However, he is also an under-30 franchise passer who will continue to have teams calling the Houston Texans about trade packages as long as the possibility remains that his availability to play will be unaffected for now and the foreseeable future.

It's going to heat up on this front the closer the deadline gets. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport initially reported the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers still have an interest in engaging in Watson talks.

Rapoport later reported, though, that the Panthers had removed themselves from the running, albeit with a catch—Watson hadn't waived his no-trade clause.

That's a big X-factor in any talks. Watson, despite the Texans withholding him from playing, still holds all the cards because he can ultimately nix a deal. Carolina would likely still be in the running if Watson would permit it—seven games into the Sam Darnold era, the team already benched him during the Week 7 defeat to the Giants.

As for Miami, CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported Watson has only waived a no-trade clause for a Miami deal, but the Dolphins haven't offered enough to get a deal done.

It's hard to know if Miami will be able to come up with enough at all. Not only is Watson an expensive trade piece, 2020 first-round quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has underwhelmed when available, and the Dolphins don't have their 2022 first-round pick, which is currently the second-overall pick.

If a Watson trade materializes at the deadline, it seems Miami would be the most likely destination. But it might be the Texans settling for less than the front office would prefer.