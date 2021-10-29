Grading Every NBA Team's Top Offseason Pickup After 1 Week

0 of 30

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

NBA investments are mostly made for the long haul, be that a season-long commitment or a decade-plus partnership.

No matter how long the end game, though, it's encouraging to see some early returns.

That's why it feels fair to already check on every team's top offseason addition and assess their first week against the reasonable expectations they took into the 2021-22 campaign.

Rather than dishing out a handful of incomplete grades to injured players, we'll restrict this list to those who have made it out onto the hardwood.