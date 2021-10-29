Grading Every NBA Team's Top Offseason Pickup After 1 Week

Grading Every NBA Team's Top Offseason Pickup After 1 WeekOctober 29, 2021
NBA investments are mostly made for the long haul, be that a season-long commitment or a decade-plus partnership.
No matter how long the end game, though, it's encouraging to see some early returns.
That's why it feels fair to already check on every team's top offseason addition and assess their first week against the reasonable expectations they took into the 2021-22 campaign.
Rather than dishing out a handful of incomplete grades to injured players, we'll restrict this list to those who have made it out onto the hardwood.
Atlanta Hawks: Delon Wright
The Hawks targeted Delon Wright this season to avoid the pitfalls they previously encountered when Trae Young needed a breather.
It's been a mixed bag on that front so far. Overall, Atlanta has fared better with Wright than Young (by a huge margin), but that's only because the Hawks' reserves have suffocated other second units. Offensively, there's still a major difference when this attack has Young (110.4 points per 100 possessions) and when Wright is behind the wheel (100.0).
Still, Wright has been as advertised as a defender, active on the glass and generous with his ball distribution. It's a net-positive addition, but it'd help if he was more of a scoring threat (3.3 points per game on 37.5 percent shooting).
Grade: C+
Boston Celtics: Dennis Schroder
Al Horford has an argument to be in this spot, as he has reclaimed his old starting spot and provided his typical across-the-board production. However, Dennis Schroder has logged more minutes and could have the greater impact given Boston's need to find offense from players not named Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown.
It took Schroder two games to find his footing—he shot just 6-of-20 across those first two contests—but he's basically cruising at midseason speed now. He hasn't tallied fewer than 18 points or five assists in any of his last three appearances, a stretch in which he's averaging 21.0 points on 44.2/47.4/88.9 shooting and 6.3 assists.
The Celtics are asking Schroder to tight-rope between finding his own offense without stepping on the toes of their star wings. That's a delicate balancing act, but he has mostly pulled it off.
Grade: B
Brooklyn Nets: Patty Mills
The Nets probably weren't planning on shouldering Patty Mills with the heaviest workload of his 13-year career, but pandemic life is all about adapting on the fly.
Pressed into heavy duty by the absence of Kyrie Irving, Mills has been an offense asset for a team in desperate need of more of them around Kevin Durant and James Harden. Mills' impact is muted a bit by his off-the-dribble limitations, but he's been fire-balling from three (16-of-31) and taking care of the basketball (three turnovers in 146 minutes).
Brooklyn may have already encountered more turbulence than it expected to face all season, but it can't pin any of that on Mills. Statistically, he's been a godsend out of the gate, as the Nets are 34.6 points better per 100 possessions with him than without.
Grade: A
Charlotte Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr.
Given Charlotte's recent issues at center, there's an argument to be made for Mason Plumlee being the most important pickup. However, it's easier to see Kelly Oubre Jr. being involved in Buzz City's biggest moments, since his versatility allows him to fit almost any kind of lineup.
"The reason we brought him in is because of his two-way ability," Hornets coach James Borrego said, per Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer. "He has an ability to guard on the ball, off the ball, makes plays at the rim, defends at a high level and obviously score the ball."
Oubre has his faults. He doesn't create shots for teammates (1.0 assists in 31.2 minutes per game), and his perimeter shot is streaky at best (33.3). Still, his athleticism can shine in an uptempo system like this, and he gives the Hornets a disruptive defensive presence to use on perimeter players of all types.
Grade: B-
Chicago Bulls: DeMar DeRozan
The Bulls' busy summer makes this exercise tricky, especially since their front office can put itself on the back for all of its notable additions. Lonzo Ball's distributing and shooting have the offense humming, Alex Caruso's energy is contagious, and both are heavily contributing to Chicago's defensive dominance (second in efficiency).
Still, Ball and Caruso are supporting actors in the Windy City. DeMar DeRozan, meanwhile, is Zach LaVine's co-star. It's almost an equal partnership so far, as DeRozan has a narrow edge in field-goal attempts (18.5 to 17.5), while LaVine has the slight lead in usage percentage (30.1 to 29.8).
The Bulls haven't had many clutch moments so far—final five minutes with a point differential of five or less—but it seems telling that when they have, they've most often looked DeRozan's direction. He has half of the team's 10 clutch shots, and he can keep getting those chances as long as he keeps converting (3-of-5 from the field, 2-of-2 at the line).
Grade: A-
Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan Mobley
Cleveland, you have a franchise player.
Evan Mobley has exceeded all reasonable expectations for this year's No. 3 pick and even met some of the most optimistic ones. The Cavaliers have fielded three of the 18 worst defenses in NBA history over the past three seasons. Now they're eighth in efficiency, and while that can't be entirely credited to Mobley, he is by far the biggest factor in the turnaround.
He has as much give as a cement wall, no matter if he's protecting the rim or switching out on to a perimeter player. If his 8.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks don't immediately jump off the page, just remember he shares a starting lineup with a 6'11" center (Jarrett Allen) and a 7'0" forward (Lauri Markkanen). Oh, and also remember Mobley just turned 20 in June, so the early flashes of inside-and-out offense could turn into something really interesting.
Grade: A
Dallas Mavericks: Reggie Bullock
Reggie Bullock fits the general mold of the preferred player type to support Luka Doncic. Bullock plays a low-maintenance offensive game built largely around catch-and-launch jumpers, and he's pliable enough on defense to check most wings.
That's how it should work on paper, at least. In actuality, the Mavs haven't gone to the look often. With Bullock plugged into a reserve role, he has logged more minutes without Doncic (31) than he has alongside Dallas' centerpiece (18).
Frankly, Bullock just isn't playing a ton to begin with, as his free-agency move to Dallas from the New York Knicks has nearly sliced his floor time in half (from 30 minutes a night to 16.7). With a sub-40 field-goal percentage and forgettable 35.7 percent success rate from three, Bullock isn't doing enough to make Mavs coach Jason Kidd rethink his decision.
Grade: C-
Denver Nuggets: Jeff Green
Better days are ahead for Jeff Green in Denver. Well, that or he aged in dog years this offseason.
The 35-year-old is better than he has shown through his first four outings with the Nuggets. His track record says that. His 2020-21 production says that. He hit 49.2 percent of his field goals and 41.2 percent of his threes just last season; those numbers are down to 37.5 and 23.1, respectively, in Denver.
Is he adjusting to the altitude still? Is he trying to get comfortable with the smallest workload of his career (19 minutes a night)? Or is Denver in danger of not getting the lift it thought he would provide? Green deserves the benefit of the doubt at this juncture, but this start has been wholly unimpressive.
Grade: D+
Detroit Pistons: Kelly Olynyk
This space should be reserved for a breakdown of the NBA introduction of No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham. But the basketball gods apparently hate Detroit, so Cunningham is stuck rehabbing a right ankle injury that has delayed his regular-season debut and even denied him any preseason run.
So the focus instead shifts to Kelly Olynyk, the 30-year-old veteran who looks out of place on the rebuilding Pistons.
He's a fine offensive player—or will be once he starts hitting more than 18.2 percent of his threes—but also one with pretty severe defensive deficiencies. In theory, his passing and shooting should make life easier on Detroit's prospects, even if they'll have to work harder on the other end to cover his flaws.
Grade: C-
Golden State Warriors: Andre Iguodala
Big picture, Golden State's most significant offseason additions were its lottery picks: Jonathan Kuminga (No. 7) and Moses Moody (No. 14). But Kuminga has been sidelined by a strained right patellar tendon, and Moody has logged a total of 10 minutes so far.
Let's focus on the smaller picture, then, and spotlight someone who can actually help Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Co. go championship chasing right now. Andre Iguodala's return to the Bay looks as simple as getting back on the bicycle, as his defense, decision-making and poise are once again critical components of this second unit.
"He made it clear from day one that he's still got a lot left in the tank," Curry told reporters. "What he's going to do on the floor will be as meaningful as what he does to boost our culture and help the young guys."
Iguodala is 37 now, so he may not tackle as many minutes or as high-profile defensive assignments as he once did, but his mind, hand speed and ball control haven't aged.
Grade: B
Houston Rockets: Jalen Green
Houston has littered its post-James Harden roster with all the youth it can handle, but no one means more to the rebuild's success than No. 2 pick Jalen Green. He's the blue-chip talent, a 6'6" swingman who hints at a possible future full of All-Star selections and scoring titles.
The 19-year-old is nowhere near living that kind of NBA life, and it's a tad tricky to track his progress given the lack of consequences in Space City at the moment. The Rockets will force-feed him minutes regardless of how much he's actually helping, because the rebuilding project can't really get going until he does.
He'll spend the season traversing across a string of peaks and valleys, but it's OK to focus more on the highs than the lows for now. To that end, how ridiculous was the 30-burger he dropped on Boston? It can't entirely overshadow the offensive struggles he has otherwise encountered, but going 11-of-18 overall and 8-of-10 against a team with stoppers like the Celtics have—as a 19-year-old, no less—is remarkable.
Grade: B+
Indiana Pacers: Chris Duarte
For Chris Duarte to pay off as a lottery pick, he needed to swiftly transition to the NBA. He turned 24 before the draft, which cut into his ceiling, so the Pacers needed the payoff of an instant impact.
As soon as he debuted with 27 points and six triples, it was clear Indy made the right call.
He has cooled a bit since, but he has scored at least 14 points and hit multiple triples in each of his first five career contests. No player has ever opened his career with a streak like this, and only six have reached those marks in four of their first five games.
Grade: A-
Los Angeles Clippers: Eric Bledsoe
It made sense for L.A. to bring Eric Bledsoe back to his first NBA home. The Clippers needed help in the backcourt, and they were in the market for stoppers as soon as Kawhi Leonard went down. At the price of Patrick Beverley, Daniel Oturu and Rajon Rondo, Bledsoe was a worthwhile wager.
But the Clippers are learning, as Bledsoe's previous employers have, that his offensive issues are hard to overcome.
His lack of an outside shot (15.4 percent) shrinks the offensive end, and L.A. was already sacrificing some space with non-shooter Ivica Zubac starting at center. To make matters worse, Bledsoe isn't even finishing his-close range chances (career-worst 53.8 percent within three feet). He is at least saving some face on defense by plucking away 2.3 steals per night and holding his opponents below their normal shooting rate.
Grade: C-
Los Angeles Lakers: Russell Westbrook
Weighing Russell Westbrook against his preseason expectations is tough when no one knew what to expect after his offseason move to L.A.
His fit with LeBron James figured to be clunky, and it has been. Both work best with the ball in their hands, but that's extremely true with Westbrook. His off-ball value is almost non-existent, since his outside shot is gag-inducing (4-of-23 so far) and he has never been a screener. Of course, his on-ball work has been wonky too, as his 42.2 field-goal percentage is his lowest in a decade, and his 9.4 assists are nearly canceled out by his 6.0 turnovers.
Having said all of that, this has been a massive adjustment for Westbrook, so he warrants a little more patience. He has had a few dominant moments—his last two outings featured a season-high 33 points and a 20-point triple-double—and he has put a noticeable pep in the Lakers' step, as they have rocketed from 21st to second in pace.
Grade: C-
Memphis Grizzlies: Steven Adams
Long-term, the biggest move Memphis made this offseason was climbing to No. 10 and drafting sinewy swingman Ziaire Williams. If the Grizzlies max out his development, his best-case scenario includes go-to scoring and defensive versatility.
Having said that, the franchise can afford to think more about the short term, since Ja Morant's shot-out-of-a-cannon start lets Bluff City dare to dream. When focusing on the present, Steven Adams is the obvious choice for the exercise, as he's the Grizzlies' starting center and ranks fourth on the team in minutes per game.
He had a rough, injury-riddled 2020-21 season in New Orleans, but Adams is either bouncing back or taking his game to new heights. His 11.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists are both career highs by wide margins. His 10.8 points are fifth-best on the team. He isn't the most versatile player at either end, but he's solid in his sweet spots.
Grade: B
Miami Heat: Kyle Lowry
To the surprise of absolutely no one, Kyle Lowry has already become an integral part of the Heat.
While his shot hasn't yet arrived in South Beach (29.6 percent from the field, 17.6 percent from three), everything else is present and pushing Miami in the right direction. The Heat are 3-0 when he plays (all wins by at least 13 points) and 10.0 points better per 100 possessions with him than without.
"It feels different when Kyle is on the court," Bam Adebayo said, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. "He's an incredible player and he's really smart. How he just thinks the game is really incredible."
Lowry is a two-way tone-setter, a true floor general who keeps the pedal floored and the energy up at both ends. His grade is held back a tiny bit by those unsightly shooting marks, but even with them, it's clear he aced his first week with the Heat.
Grade: A-
Milwaukee Bucks: Grayson Allen
The Bucks are believers in Grayson Allen. They gave him a two-year, $20 million extension before the season started and tasked him with a starting gig on opening night.
Their belief has mostly been rewarded. Allen ranks fourth on the team in minutes and points, and that's despite some uncharacteristic struggles from deep (32.6 percent). He has scored in double figures and buried multiple triples in each of his first five games in Cream City.
Shooting issues aside, it's hard to imagine Milwaukee expected more from Allen, who has eased the sting of Donte DiVincenzo's ongoing absence due to left ankle surgery in June. Allen will need to pick up his shooting to retain a similarly sizable role once this roster gets healthy, but he's off to a promising start.
Grade: B-
Minnesota Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley
The Timberwolves have had some talented teams in recent seasons, but they haven't always shown the toughness or the defense needed to turn that into actual success.
Enter Patrick Beverley. The next defensive matchup he ducks will be the first. When he sees something he doesn't like, he'll say it.
His shot-creation bag isn't the deepest, and he only has so many scoring tricks up his sleeve. But if he's bringing it defensively, firing up the locker room and converting the open shots he gets like he has been so far, he can fill a supporting role in what Minnesota hopes will be its breakout season.
Grade: B-
New Orleans Pelicans: Devonte' Graham
The Pelicans have had trouble getting out of their own way this season. It would help if they could follow Zion Williamson's lead, but he's out with a right foot injury and has no timetable for a return.
Very little has gone New Orleans' way in its 1-4 start, but at least Devonte' Graham is off to a good start. The Pelicans need him to deliver after letting go of Lonzo Ball this offseason and sacrificing a first-round pick to get Graham as his replacement.
Graham has scored at least 18 points and shot better than 47 percent from the field in four of his first five games. He has twice as many assists (5.2) as turnovers (2.6), and he's splashing a career-high 39.5 percent of his long-range looks.
Grade: B+
New York Knicks: Evan Fournier
If you want to argue for Kemba Walker as the top offseason pickup, that's fine. He has more name recognition as a four-time All-Star, plus there's the narrative boost of the Bronx native coming home.
But if we're betting on which Knicks newcomer handles the biggest role this season, give us Evan Fournier. He's younger than Walker, doesn't come with any injury issues and plays less crowded positions on the wings.
Fournier had an electric debut (32 points, six three-pointers) and a dud in his third outing (eight points on 11 shots), but his other two tilts likely highlight the player he'll be for the 'Bockers. He had 18 points and four three-pointers in both, plus a handful of rebounds and assists. He's a solid complementary scorer, and that's what the Knicks needed to support Julius Randle.
Grade: B
Oklahoma City Thunder: Josh Giddey
On Oct. 10, Josh Giddey celebrated his 19th birthday. Ten days later he grabbed 10 rebounds and committed a single turnover in 29 minutes for his NBA debut.
Thunder fans will need to keep reminding themselves of Giddey's age, because he is polished beyond his years. He throws pinpoint passes with either hand, flashes feather-soft touch on close-range finishes and generally puts himself in the right place at the right time.
His scoring has fluctuated (two games with 18-plus points, three with seven or fewer) and taken his shooting rates with it. But his non-scoring stats are impressive (6.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 28.2 minutes per night), and his ball control is impeccable for his age (10 turnovers in 141 minutes).
Grade: B+
Orlando Magic: Jalen Suggs
Magic faithful might one day break out the good stuff in celebration of the night when the hoop gods delivered them Jalen Suggs with the fifth overall pick. But it might take longer to reach that point than expected.
Instant impact seemed inevitable for Suggs, and in some cases, he has delivered on that promise. His on-ball defense is relentless, and he has shown encouraging patience and vision when creating shots for others.
However, his individual offense just isn't there. He is averaging more shots (12.6) than points (11.6), which can happen when you shoot 28.6 percent from the field and 21.4 percent outside. He's also averaging the same number of turnovers and assists (3.6 each), so it's not like he's helping his teammates get going, either. His numbers will improve with time, but it has largely been a letdown so far.
Grade: C-
Philadelphia 76ers: Georges Niang
With Joel Embiid manning the middle and Ben Simmons still on the roster (for now, at least), the 76ers need to maximize their spacing from the support spots.
That's why Georges Niang now resides in Philly. He packed a career 40.4 three-point percentage in his suitcase, and he has been even sharper since his arrival.
It's only four games, but Niang couldn't be off to a much better start. He is splashing 55.6 percent of both his field goals and threes, and that's with a 2-of-7, 1-of-5 from distance dud mixed in the middle. Throw that game out, and he's yet to score fewer than 11 points while bagging three triples per game at a 60-plus percent clip.
Grade: A-
Phoenix Suns: Landry Shamet
The Suns have more guards than they can use.
Devin Booker and Chris Paul form one of the top backcourt tandems in the business. A healthy Cam Payne ranks favorably among the top quick-strike scorers off the bench. Elfrid Payton can pilot an attack in spot duty.
All of that is to say that Landry Shamet is still getting his toes wet in Phoenix. He hasn't logged 20 minutes in a game yet and only put up five field-goal attempts once. His debut was fun (11 points on 4-of-5 shooting, 3-of-3 from range), but he's been pretty quiet otherwise.
Grade: C
Portland Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr.
On paper, Larry Nance Jr. checks a lot of boxes for the Blazers.
They need more stoppers, and he's about as versatile as defenders come. He can bang with most bigs, chase around most speedy forwards, erase shots at the rim and plug up passing lanes. He can also do all of the above without disrupting the offense, since he works as a finisher, distributor and occasional shooter, too.
In practice, though, Portland can't seem to find the right fit with Nance. He's jostling with Cody Zeller for fourth on the frontcourt pecking order, which doesn't leave a ton of room to make a sizable impact. Nance has been solid when called upon, but there's only so much he can do in 18 minutes per game.
Grade: C+
Sacramento Kings: Davion Mitchell
Davion Mitchell arrived with one of the Association's best nicknames: Off Night. As in, go against Mitchell, and you're bound to have an off-night.
Four games shouldn't be a big enough sample size to back up such a killer nickname, but just check the numbers. Damian Lillard shot 1-of-7 against Mitchell. Jordan Clarkson and Donovan Mitchell combined to shoot 4-of-14. That's a lot of off-nights already.
Mitchell's defense has been as stingy as advertised. His offense remains a work in progress, though. Take out his 22-point eruption in his third contest, and he's had 10 points on 21 shots in his other three outings.
Grade: B
San Antonio Spurs: Doug McDermott
It feels jarring to put anyone other than Thaddeus Young here. He's arguably one of the most talented players on the roster, and it would behoove the Spurs to showcase his skills now to reap the wards of a trade in a few months. But coach Gregg Popovich has a different take apparently, and Young's minuscule role (12 total minutes) isn't enough to snag this spot.
That distinction instead lands with Doug McDermott, a starter since opening night and the best three-point threat on the team. The veteran forward has made an effortless adjustment to life in the Alamo City, where his spot-up shooting and timely off-ball cuts help give this offense its legs.
While McDermott is only four games into his Spurs tenure, everything about his start feels sustainable: the double-digit scoring, the 50.0 percent shooting, the 45.5 percent success rate from three and, yes, the leaky defense. To borrow a phrase from the late, great former NFL coach Dennis Green, McDermott is who the Spurs thought he was.
Grade: B
Toronto Raptors: Scottie Barnes
Remember when it seemed like the Raptors might have reached when making Scottie Barnes the No. 4 overall pick? That feels like a lifetime ago. It's too early to even think about a 2021 redraft, but if Barnes moved in that kind of exercise, he wouldn't be going down.
"He's gonna be a star in this league, if he's not already a star," Mavericks coach and Hall of Famer Jason Kidd told reporters. "He loves to play the game. Watching him on tape, you would think that he has been in the league three or four years, so it is very impressive what he is doing early on in his career."
Barnes is as flexible as Gumby on defense, but he might be even more intriguing on offense. He can play anything from jumbo point guard to small-ball center, and despite not always aggressively seeking out shots, he has already poured in at least 17 points three different times. He already has both a 25-point, 13-board double-double and an 18-point, seven-assist, seven-rebound performance under his belt.
As early as it seems to say this, let's say it anyway: A star is rising up north.
Grade: A+
Utah Jazz: Hassan Whiteside
Rudy Gobert is either the most important player in Salt Lake, or he shares the title 1A-1B style with Donovan Mitchell. Either way, Gobert's primary backup will never have a huge role.
But with Rudy Gay on the shelf (heel) and Jared Butler not yet in the rotation, the only options to spotlight are Hassan Whiteside and Eric Paschall. Whiteside gets the nod for receiving slightly more minutes and being much more productive in them.
Whiteside isn't always as helpful as his numbers suggest, because he can struggle with the sport's subtleties, like setting solid screens or maintaining sound position on defense instead of block-chasing. He is playing with good physicality, though, and his counting categories (8.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in only 16.3 minutes per game) are translating into actual impact (plus-21 in 49 minutes).
Grade: B+
Washington Wizards: Spencer Dinwiddie
Prior to Washington's season opener, Spencer Dinwiddie hadn't suited up since December while recovering from a partial ACL tear in his right knee. The next sign of rust from the long layoff will be the first.
In his second game with the Wizards, he dropped 34 points and nine assists. In his fourth, he had 22 points on 16 shots.
He's one of just nine players averaging 19 points and six assists. He's shooting 44.4 percent from the field, 50 percent from three and a perfect 13-of-13 at the line. He has four times as many assists (24) as turnovers (six). He paces Washington in points and assists and is a major reason the Wizards are off to a great start.
Grade: A
