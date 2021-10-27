AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 27

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The march to Full Gear on November 13 continued Wednesday on TNT as AEW presented an episode of Dynamite that featured the latest in both the World Title Eliminator and TBS Championship tournaments, as well as a blockbuster match-up featuring CM Punk.

Which competitors earned momentum as they look toward the next AEW pay-per-view extravaganza and who inched closer to a title reign by way of their tournament wins?

Find out with this recap of this week's broadcast.