AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 27
Credit: All Elite Wrestling
The march to Full Gear on November 13 continued Wednesday on TNT as AEW presented an episode of Dynamite that featured the latest in both the World Title Eliminator and TBS Championship tournaments, as well as a blockbuster match-up featuring CM Punk.
Which competitors earned momentum as they look toward the next AEW pay-per-view extravaganza and who inched closer to a title reign by way of their tournament wins?
Find out with this recap of this week's broadcast.
Announced for the Show
- CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish
- 8-Man Tag Team Match: The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver and Colt Cabana) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks)
- TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Ethan Page
- TBS Championship Tournament Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb
- World Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Jon Moxley vs. Pres10 Vance