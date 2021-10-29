The Biggest Disappointments of the 2021 NFL Season So Far

3 of 6

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Unlike Wilson in Seattle, much of the blame for the disaster start for the Kansas City Chiefs can go on the shoulders of Patrick Mahomes.

Yes, the offensive line has been poor despite big additions like Joe Thuney and Orlando Brown. Teams blitz Mahomes on 13 percent of his dropbacks yet pressure him on 35 percent, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. His targets have dropped 13 passes. The defense is bad too, giving up 27 points in six of seven showings.

But Mahomes has thrown nine interceptions in seven games. He threw six in 15 games last year and five picks in 14 the year before that. He's going off script too much, seeking high-risk big plays instead of taking what's available. Some of that is because of the offensive line, but some of it is regression after he got lucky with turnovers for so many years.

The result is a 3-4 record, which nobody would have projected for a dominant team that has made two straight Super Bowls and rebuilt the offensive line, its biggest problem. The Chiefs have a minus-15 point differential, the worst mark in an AFC West wherein the Raiders have five wins and the Chargers have four—and they already lost to the Chargers.

A talent like Mahomes and a mind like head coach Andy Reid always have a chance to dig out of a hole and mask other issues. The offensive line should improve as four new starters build chemistry, but the same can't be said for the defense. Regardless, the bumbling start has put the playoffs in jeopardy.