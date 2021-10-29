MLB Free Agents Primed for Career Revival with New Teams in 2022

1 of 7

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Maybe it won't be with a new team, because the Yankees would presumably love to keep Anthony Rizzo's left-handed bat in the Bronx.

But Rizzo is certainly in search of some sort of revival after back-to-back subpar seasons.

From 2014-19, Rizzo triple-slashed .284/.388/.513 while averaging 31.8 home runs per 162 games played. While he never came all that close to actually winning one, he was an annual staple on the list of players receiving votes for NL MVP.

Over the past two seasons, though, those batting numbers have plummeted to .240/.343/.432, and the home-run rate is down to 26.9 per 162 games.

By the end of 2019, it seemed inevitable that Rizzo would be signing a "Miguel Cabrera Lite" contract this winter. Maybe instead of $240 million for eight years, it would've been more like $200 million for eight years. But it felt like some team—most likely the Cubs—would be happy to cut a big check to one of the most consistent hitters and one of the best fielding first basemen in the game.

At this point, though, it'd be a surprise if anyone is willing to make a long-term investment that substantial in a 32-year-old who appears to be on the decline. If it does happen, it would probably be on a deal with a considerable number of incentives or team options.

He's still going to get a substantial payday, but my guess is it'll be something more like a three-year, $70 million deal, just in case that revival doesn't happen.