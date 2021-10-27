3 Players That Patriots Must Consider Trading for at 2021 NFL Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

The New England Patriots come into Week 8 with a below .500 record, but they are still in the mix for the AFC East title or a potential wild-card berth.

New England has a manageable stretch of games ahead of it before the Week 14 bye. Both of the Patriots’ matchups with the Buffalo Bills occur after the off week.

Between now and the first Bills game, the Patriots should look to fine-tune their roster and that includes scouring the trade market for upgrades that can help Mac Jones succeed.

The Patriots have gotten by with a running back rotation behind Damien Harris and a decent collection of wide receivers, but they could use more star power at the offensive skill positions.

New England could also use more protection for Jones, who has been sacked on 14 occasions and picked off six times.

If the Patriots find the right players on the trade market, they could be competitive with the Bills, or at minimum, be in the wild-card picture come December.