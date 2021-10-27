NFL Trade Rumors: The Latest Buzz on Andre Dillard, Tua Tagovailoa and More

0 of 3

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching. At 4 p.m. ET on November 2, the market will close for the season, and teams looking to add talent will be limited to the free-agent and practice-squad pools.

Naturally, there has been no shortage of trade buzz ahead of the deadline. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has headlined the rumor mill, and there's a real chance that he's dealt in the coming days.

Watson hasn't played this season as he faces 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints from women who have accused him of sexual assault or misconduct. However, the Miami Dolphins are interested and have agreed with Houston on preliminary trade compensation, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Watson is far from the only player who could be moved before next Tuesday, though, and here, we'll dive into some of the other trade buzz worth following.