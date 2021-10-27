3 Players That Cowboys Must Consider Trading for at 2021 NFL Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

As the league divides itself into buyers and sellers for the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline, the Dallas Cowboys' role is pretty easy to see.

Especially after releasing Jaylon Smith earlier in the season, the Cowboys should be considered buyers heading into the deadline.

The Cowboys have an undeniably elite offense. They are tied with the Buffalo Bills for most points per drive. They are ranked 13th in the same metric as a defense. In short, they are one of the most complete teams in football and it's showing up on the scoreboard.

Now the question becomes whether they can make the most of the opportunity. As contenders utilize the deadline to add a missing piece or two, the Cowboys have added impetus to identify needs and upgrade where they can to make a Super Bowl push.

Here are three players who could help take them to the next level.