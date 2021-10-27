2021 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 8

1 of 11

Justin Rex/Associated Press

To reach our top 10, we've gathered 15 players who are likely to be on the trade block based on prior reports and logic.

This week, we're finally adding Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to the list. Watson hasn't played this season, as he faces 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints from women who have accused him of sexual assault or misconduct. He faces legal repercussions and potential league discipline. Trading for Watson before the lawsuits and complaints are resolved has seemed, at best, risky and borderline irresponsible.

However, the trade buzz has become too loud to completely ignore.

"The Texans remain hopeful of moving former Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson and several veteran players ahead of the NFL's looming trade deadline, with Miami still the most aggressive suitor for the quarterback," CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported.

Coming off the list is Pittsburgh Steelers wideout James Washington. Pittsburgh is 3-3 coming out of the bye, and with JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) done for the season, the Steelers should be inclined to keep Washington for the rest of the year. Steelers pass-rusher Melvin Ingram, meanwhile, joins the list, while struggling New England Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry departs.

Once the top 15 was established, we ranked players on talent level, positional value and their likelihood of being dealt.

The five players who just missed the cut are, in no particular order: