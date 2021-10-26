Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup Advice

0 of 6

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

Injuries and bye weeks are usually prevalent at this point in the NFL season, and things are no different in 2021. Fantasy stars like Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb and Russell Wilson have all missed extended time. Fortunately, not as many managers are likely to be stricken with the bye-week blues in Week 8.

After six teams were on bye in Week 7, only the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders will be out of action.

Still, injury concerns are likely to land several bench players in starting lineups, and many managers will be racing to the waiver wire.

Here, we'll examine some fringe flex starters—those ranked outside the top 50 by FantasyPros—worth starting and some who deserve to sit. We'll also take a look at some smart sleeper plays potentially available on the waiver wire.

All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.