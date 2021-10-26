Ideal Landing Spots for NBA's Top Trade Targets

1 of 5

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The way things are going, Marvin Bagley III would probably be happy with a trade to CSKA Moscow. But we can do better than that.

With his agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, incinerating whatever splinters remained of the bridge between Bagley and the Sacramento Kings, it's crystal clear a move is imminent. That the Kings haven't already sent Bagley, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft, elsewhere is something of a miracle. Schwartz has been trying to liberate his client for over a year, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Bagley wants to play, but the Kings are within their rights to deny him a rotation role. Through three injury-hit seasons, Bagley hasn't earned the minutes he craves. Ineffective defense at the 4 and the 5, inefficient scoring and a general lack of feel have defined Bagley's time in Sacramento. While it might be a mistake to assume those shortcomings will disappear elsewhere, he is still just 22 and does possess undeniable athleticism.

This is an extreme buy-low opportunity, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are uniquely positioned to absorb whatever downside risk might come with a talented player who simply hasn't found his footing. Worst case, Bagley flops in OKC, and the Thunder let him walk in restricted free agency. Best case, the springy lefty shows flashes of offensive punch, figures out where he fits defensively and forces the Thunder to think about matching if he signs an offer sheet this coming summer.

Oklahoma City isn't interested in winning games any time soon, so it could let Bagley explore the studio space without worrying about the damage he's doing to its record. Plus, with so many other young and undeveloped prospects filling out the rebuilding roster, Bagley's growing pains wouldn't be so, well, painful. He'd fit right in.

The Thunder have spent the last couple of seasons hoarding first-round picks, hoping a few of them land in the high lottery. Bagley, devalued as he's become, was one of those in 2018. Playing for a glorified G League team, maybe he'll remind everyone why.