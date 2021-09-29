Report: Kyrie Irving's Trade Value 'Virtually Zero' for Nets, Multiple Teams Believe

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Even if the Brooklyn Nets want to trade All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, there is reportedly some belief within the NBA that Brooklyn wouldn't get much in return for him.

On Tuesday's episode of The Crossover with Howard Beck and Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the subject of a potential Irving trade was discussed (beginning at the 14:30 mark).

It was noted that "a couple of" NBA teams expressed their belief that Kyrie's value on the trade market would be "virtually zero" if the Nets were to make him available.

Irving was not permitted to attend the Nets' media day Monday at Barclays Center because of New York City's COVID-19 restrictions, which require people to show proof of vaccination at certain indoor venues.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Zach Lowe, Kyrie addressed the media via Zoom and declined to discuss his vaccination status:

"I know that I'll be there every day no matter what and just be present for my teammates as one of the leaders on the team and be there for my growing tribe off the court.

"I know the focus has to be at an all-time high, no distractions. This is the last thing I wanted to create, was more distractions and more hoopla and more drama around this. I'm doing my best to maintain this with good intentions and a good heart."

COVID-19 protocols in both New York City and San Francisco will require everyone in enclosed spaces to show proof of vaccination. If Irving does not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, he will not be permitted to play at the Nets' home venue at Barclays Center.

That factor alone could at least make the Nets consider shopping Irving on the trade market, although Beck and Mannix don't envision there being much interest.

When he is on the court and available, Irving is one of the NBA's best players and has been for quite some time.

A seven-time All-Star and one-time NBA champion, Irving is coming off a highly productive 2020-21 season that saw him average 26.9 points, 6.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers made and 1.4 steals in 54 games.

Kyrie missed time during the regular season for injuries and because of an absence for personal reasons, however, and a sprained ankle cost him time during the playoffs as well.

Irving also missed all but 20 games during his first season with the Nets in 2019-20 with a shoulder injury.

While Irving is supremely talented, his injury history, vaccination status and contract ($35 million salary in 2021-22) could make him a tough sell on the trade market.

With that in mind, the Nets brass must either hope Irving gets vaccinated or hope the duo of Kevin Durant and James Harden can carry the load when he isn't available.