2021 World Series: Braves vs. Astros Preview, Odds and Game-by-Game Predictions

As for the outlook for the series itself, let's start with the schedule and odds and go from there.

What we know for sure is that both teams are out to silence doubters. This is Houston's chance to prove it doesn't need to steal signs to win it all like it did in 2017. Atlanta has already done much to improve its reputation after an 88-win season, yet the team won't truly be satisfied until it claims the franchise's first World Series championship since 1995.

In the meantime, let's size them up and take a whack at predicting how the Fall Classic will pan out.

After thousands of regular-season games and three postseason rounds, the 2021 World Series is finally here. Over the next few days, we'll find out whether Atlanta or the Houston Astros reign supreme.

In spite of its tarnished championship from 2017, this is Houston's third World Series appearance in the last five years. The Astros have been resilient in the 2021 playoffs, particularly in coming back from a 2-1 deficit to beat the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series.

Of course, Atlanta is used to being the underdog by now. Manager Brian Snitker's club won the National League East even though it was six games out of first place as late as July 28. It then dispatched the 95-win Milwaukee Brewers and 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers to get to the World Series.

According to DraftKings , the Astros are the favorites over Atlanta to win the World Series:

Games 1 and 2 and, if necessary, Games 6 and 7 will be played at Minute Maid Park, with Games 3, 4 and 5 to be played at Truist Park in Atlanta. Here are the dates, with first pitch in each set for 8:09 p.m. ET, except for Game 5, which has a first pitch at 8:15 p.m. ET:

By virtue of their 95 wins from the regular season, home-field advantage for the World Series belongs to the Astros.

Weighing the Offenses

2 of 10

Ashley Landis/Associated Press Atlanta's Go-To Lineup (Post. OPS)

1. LF Eddie Rosario (L): 1.313

2. 2B Ozzie Albies (S): .629

3. 1B Freddie Freeman (L): 1.072

4. 3B Austin Riley (R): .752

5. CF Adam Duvall (R): .653

6. RF Joc Pederson (L): .909

7. SS Dansby Swanson (R): .500

8. C Travis d'Arnaud (R): .518

This is how Snitker lined 'em up for Game 6 of the NLCS, and he'll likely go with the same order when the series shifts to Atlanta. But for Games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park, chances are that Jorge Soler would start at designated hitter.

That would mean yet another power bat for an offense that finished third in Major League Baseball with 239 home runs during the regular season. Not bad, considering it didn't have the benefit of the DH when it played under National League rules.

Atlanta has continued to rely on the long ball in the postseason to the tune of 12 home runs in 10 games. But it more so specialized in clutch hitting during the NLCS, batting .343 with runners in scoring position.

Though Freeman, Albies and Riley picked up plenty of slack after All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. tore his ACL in July, nobody is hotter right now than Rosario. After putting up a .916 OPS in September, he has a hit in every game and is batting .474 with three home runs this postseason.

Houston's Go-To Lineup (Post. OPS)

1. 2B Jose Altuve (R): .802

2. LF Michael Brantley (L): .667

3. 3B Alex Bregman (R): .748

4. DH Yordan Alvarez (L): 1.329

5. SS Carlos Correa (R): .855

6. RF Kyle Tucker (L): .935

7. 1B Yuli Gurriel (R): .817

8. CF Chas McCormick (R): .707

9. C Martin Maldonado (R): .225

Likewise, this is how Astros manager Dusty Baker penciled in his offense for Game 6 of the ALCS, though this lineup isn't necessarily set in stone.

For one thing, McCormick could be swapped out for Jose Siri or potentially Jake Meyers if he recovers from a left shoulder injury in time. For another, losing the DH at Truist Park means Baker will have to use the slow-footed Alvarez in left field for Games 3, 4 and possibly Game 5.

The Astros can't sit Alvarez in Atlanta because he's the only hitter as hot as Rosario right now. He's an elite hitter in the best of times, yet he was something else entirely as he went 12-for-23 with two walks and five extra-base hits in the ALCS.

Regardless, the Astros led all of MLB with 863 runs during the regular season. And while they've obviously had the benefit of Alvarez at DH, that alone doesn't explain how they've outscored Atlanta 67-40 in the playoffs even though both clubs have played exactly 10 games. They've been clutch throughout the postseason, notably batting .468 with runners in scoring position and two outs.

Advantage: Astros