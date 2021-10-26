2021 World Series: Braves vs. Astros Preview, Odds and Game-by-Game Predictions

2 of 10

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Atlanta's Go-To Lineup (Post. OPS)

1. LF Eddie Rosario (L): 1.313

2. 2B Ozzie Albies (S): .629

3. 1B Freddie Freeman (L): 1.072

4. 3B Austin Riley (R): .752

5. CF Adam Duvall (R): .653

6. RF Joc Pederson (L): .909

7. SS Dansby Swanson (R): .500

8. C Travis d'Arnaud (R): .518

This is how Snitker lined 'em up for Game 6 of the NLCS, and he'll likely go with the same order when the series shifts to Atlanta. But for Games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park, chances are that Jorge Soler would start at designated hitter.

That would mean yet another power bat for an offense that finished third in Major League Baseball with 239 home runs during the regular season. Not bad, considering it didn't have the benefit of the DH when it played under National League rules.

Atlanta has continued to rely on the long ball in the postseason to the tune of 12 home runs in 10 games. But it more so specialized in clutch hitting during the NLCS, batting .343 with runners in scoring position.

Though Freeman, Albies and Riley picked up plenty of slack after All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. tore his ACL in July, nobody is hotter right now than Rosario. After putting up a .916 OPS in September, he has a hit in every game and is batting .474 with three home runs this postseason.

Houston's Go-To Lineup (Post. OPS)

1. 2B Jose Altuve (R): .802

2. LF Michael Brantley (L): .667

3. 3B Alex Bregman (R): .748

4. DH Yordan Alvarez (L): 1.329

5. SS Carlos Correa (R): .855

6. RF Kyle Tucker (L): .935

7. 1B Yuli Gurriel (R): .817

8. CF Chas McCormick (R): .707

9. C Martin Maldonado (R): .225

Likewise, this is how Astros manager Dusty Baker penciled in his offense for Game 6 of the ALCS, though this lineup isn't necessarily set in stone.

For one thing, McCormick could be swapped out for Jose Siri or potentially Jake Meyers if he recovers from a left shoulder injury in time. For another, losing the DH at Truist Park means Baker will have to use the slow-footed Alvarez in left field for Games 3, 4 and possibly Game 5.

The Astros can't sit Alvarez in Atlanta because he's the only hitter as hot as Rosario right now. He's an elite hitter in the best of times, yet he was something else entirely as he went 12-for-23 with two walks and five extra-base hits in the ALCS.

Regardless, the Astros led all of MLB with 863 runs during the regular season. And while they've obviously had the benefit of Alvarez at DH, that alone doesn't explain how they've outscored Atlanta 67-40 in the playoffs even though both clubs have played exactly 10 games. They've been clutch throughout the postseason, notably batting .468 with runners in scoring position and two outs.

Advantage: Astros