The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 196

It was a good day for a matinee.

Given that the Saturday night sports slate included two of college football's heavy hitters in separate contests alongside a game that could finalize baseball's World Series matchup, it made perfect sense for the UFC to move its act a few hours early to create a combative afternoon at the Apex facility.

No fewer than 14 bouts crammed the card from the company's home base a few miles off the strip, including recent middleweight title challengers Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori in the main event.

Costa suffered his lone career loss when he was stopped in two rounds by 185-pound king Israel Adesanya last September at UFC 253, and he made his return to action in a scheduled five-rounder against Vettori, whom Adesanya beat in a dreary affair that went to the scorecards after 25 minutes atop UFC 263 in June.

The Saturday duel was shifted from 185 to 195 to 205 pounds during a chaotic fight week, before Costa weighed-in Friday at 204.5 pounds and Vettori arrived at 204.

ESPN+ broadcast the action with the three-mic'd announce team of Brendan Fitzgerald, Michael Bisping and Paul Felder, while Megan Olivi worked the rest of the room for features and breaking news.

The B/R combat sports team was ready for action, too, and assembled its weekly list of winners and losers from a show that began at 1 p.m. and stretched all the way until shortly after 7.

