NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons Trade, Bradley Beal and OG Anunoby

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Billing the NBA as the sports world's best soap opera goes beyond the in-game drama that makes basketball contests so compelling.

There always seems to be at least one player searching for the nearest exit, and when that player happens to be a 25-year-old All-Star, the saga is intriguing enough to keep the rumor mill moving on its own.

That's exactly the case with Ben Simmons, who has yet to be granted his desired trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers. While nothing has officially moved on that front, the two sides' attempts to gain leverage and take control of the situation has created an almost endless supply of whispers and rumblings.

Let's get to the latest with Simmons and two other high-profile players who find themselves being talked about.