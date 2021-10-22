Every MLB Team's Toughest Dilemma of the 2021 Offseason

0 of 30

Adam Hagy/Getty Images

The World Series begins in less than a week, and three days after that's over, MLB free agency begins in earnest.

Non-contending teams are already mulling over their offseason decisions and what's most important for them to take steps to compete for a pennant.

Even teams still in the mix for a World Series title have difficult decisions to make this offseason.

So with that, let's take a look at each team's toughest dilemma this offseason. Every team is different, as will the focus of their respective dilemma, whether it's free-agent spending or addressing a specific area of the group.