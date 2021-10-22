Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 9 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

1 of 4

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Old Trafford, Sunday, October 24, 11:30 a.m. ET

Streaming: NBCSN, Telemundo

This match is one of those you look for and circle with a big red pen as soon as the fixture list is released, especially these days.

Mancunians will hate to hear this (well, at least those of a red persuasion considering City's recent success), but the scales have been tipping these past few years. With another Champions League win and the long-awaited Premier League title, Liverpool has been trending upward while its rivals down the East Lancs Road have been languishing compared to lofty heights they reached under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Liverpool is once again squarely in the hunt for the title with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, while the past week has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils lose 4-2 to Leicester City and struggle to beat Atalanta at home in the UCL. This season certainly feels as though it has started off with contrasting fortunes for the historic adversaries. However, three draws from its opening eight league games means a defeat Sunday would leave Liverpool just one point ahead of United, though there is something to be said for the quality of opponents both teams have faced.

Jurgen Klopp's team boasts the most in-form player on Earth, one Mohamed Salah. He has, to understate it slightly, been unplayable this season. The confidence, the determination, the skill to push forward with unrelenting pace and vigor, he is among you, in a crowd with the ball at his feet, and then, in a heartbeat, ripping the ball into the net like it offended him somehow. He is a joy to watch and a player the United defense will not be too keen to see running at them. He's so good that he was recently immortalized as a waxwork.

As we all know, United has its own ace in the hole, as the 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo just won't stop scoring goals, and he would love to steal the headlines from Salah on Sunday with another vintage display. It depends, though, on which Ronaldo shows up to Old Trafford. Against Leicester, CR7 was barely involved. That is something he sought to rectify against Atalanta, especially after United went 2-0 down. The Portugal international wanted the win and was fighting for every ball, at times even in the United penalty area.

Outside of Salah and Ronaldo, the pair entrusted with keeping the balls out of the net, Alisson and David De Gea, will be hoping to keep up their strong form. Despite United's worrying record of one clean sheet in 20 matches, De Gea, in particular, has been fantastic and has saved his side's blushes more than once this season. The Spain international has undoubtedly won the competition for the No. 1 spot with Dean Henderson.

The world is counting down to this match. Despite Ronaldo, De Gea and the first crowd at Old Trafford for this fixture in more than two years, Liverpool is just too good right now and should take another famous victory.

Prediction: Man Utd 1, Liverpool 2