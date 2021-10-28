1 Player Every Team Should Re-Sign in 2021-22 MLB Free Agency

1 of 6

Baltimore Orioles: Matt Harvey, RHP

Well, we're starting the list with a gigantic question mark, because there are no great options for the Orioles. They only have four players becoming free agents, three of whom are relief pitchers over the age of 30 who had an ERA of 5.60 or worse in 2021.

But if the price tag on Harvey (one year for $1 million) doesn't change—hard to imagine he would cost any more than that after posting a negative Baseball-Reference WAR for the sixth time in seven seasons—I suppose it wouldn't hurt to have a veteran arm on what is otherwise a rather young pitching staff.

Boston Red Sox: Kyle Schwarber, 1B/LF/DH

Despite playing in just 113 games, Schwarber mashed 32 home runs with a career-high batting average of .266. Quite the bounce back from a disastrous 2020 campaign in which he batted .188 right before hitting free agency.

Schwarber and the Red Sox have a mutual option for $11 million in 2022, though it seems safe to assume the 28-year-old, left-handed slugger will decline that option in order to procure a more lucrative long-term deal. And given how well he has fared at Fenway Park (.316/.455/.570 with four home runs in 23 career games), Boston should be one of his top suitors. He'll probably get something in the vicinity of a four-year, $60 million deal.

Worth noting here: J.D. Martinez has a $19.35 million player option for 2022. If he leaves, that considerably increases the likelihood of the Sox swinging big for Schwarber.

New York Yankees: Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Rizzo is hitting free agency for the first time in his career at the age of 32, and it will be very interesting to see how long of a contract he is able to get. Despite getting drilled by an average of 25 pitches per season over the past six years, he has kept a pretty clean bill of health throughout his career and theoretically has at least five solid seasons left in the tank.

The Yankees are already committed to roughly $93 million per year for the next four years just between Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton, D.J. LeMahieu and Aaron Hicks, plus Aaron Judge is hitting free agency in one year. Even for a franchise with seemingly bottomless pockets, a six-year, $125 million deal for Rizzo might not be in the cards for the Bronx Bombers. But they will certainly try to bring him back to aim for that short porch in right field.

Tampa Bay Rays: Collin McHugh, RHP

Moving from the starting rotation to the bullpen before the 2018 campaign has resulted in a career renaissance for McHugh. He has posted a sub-2.00 ERA in two of his past three seasons. He did just have a dud in Game 2 of the ALDS against Boston, but he had a 1.55 ERA and a 2.12 FIP during the regular season while on a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the Rays.

The 34-year-old's price tag is all but certain to increase, but perhaps Tampa could bring McHugh back for two years and $8 million. Even for a club perpetually on a budget, that's a small price to pay for what has been one of the league's most reliable middle relievers/occasional openers.

Toronto Blue Jays: Robbie Ray, LHP

After posting an uncharacteristically dreadful 6.62 ERA in 2020, Ray bet on himself with a one-year, $8 million contract for 2021 in hopes of a rebound year and a subsequent megadeal.

Rebound he did, leading the majors with 248 strikeouts and leading the American League in both ERA (2.84) and WHIP (1.045). We'll need to wait a few more days to find out for sure, but there's a very good chance he'll be named the AL Cy Young winner. And when Trevor Bauer won the NL Cy Young in a contract year last season, he got a three-year, $102 million contract.

Could the current MLB all-time leader in K/9 generate an even bigger payday than Bauer's? Probably not. But I would be stunned if he signs for anything fewer than three years and anything less than $20 million per year, which likely puts him out of Toronto's price range. If there's any way the Blue Jays can convince him to stay in Canada, though, that would be huge.