Finding Homes for Players Who Need a Change of Scenery Before NFL Trade Deadline

1 of 7

Justin Rex/Associated Press

Deshaun Watson is adamant about not playing for the Houston Texans ever again. The Texans organization is clearly ready to move on from the quarterback.

A deal would have likely been done already, but Watson's ongoing legal troubles remain a major obstacle.

The NFL hasn't taken any action against Watson and, since before the start of training camp, has not publicly addressed the fact Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits from women who accused him of sexual assault or misconduct after hiring them to perform massages. The 26-year-old also faces 10 criminal complaints, including two from women who haven't filed lawsuits.

Technically, Watson can play for any team right now because he's not suspended or on the Commissioner's Exempt List. The Texans simply aren't playing him. Obviously, the inherent risk in a potential deal is immense, and contingencies would likely be part of any trade proposal.

Even so, something may get done before the trade deadline. The Miami Dolphins have maintained interest. The Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported a deal could be reached by the end of this week.

From a football perspective, Watson is counted among the league's best quarterbacks. Even though a team like the Dolphins already has a young and talented signal-caller on the roster in Tua Tagovailoa, Watson is an upgrade. Therein lies the difficulty of the decision.

True franchise quarterbacks are priceless in today's NFL. Watson's availability presents a rare opportunity to land one in his prime at a discounted price. Yet whichever organization decides to take a chance must understand the baggage that follows him and the potential blowback it'll receive for making the move. The team in question must be fully comfortable in its vetting process and believe in Watson the person as much as they do the quarterback.



Best New Fit: Miami Dolphins