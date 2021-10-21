WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsOctober 21, 2021
WWE returned to the world of international shows this week with its first trip back to Saudi Arabia since February of last year with Thursday's Crown Jewel pay-per-view.
With 10 matches in total, WWE has made this card as large as one of the so-called big four PPVs like WrestleMania or SummerSlam. Some of the matchups management has put together make it feel almost as important as one of those shows, too.
Three of WWE's top four singles titles were up for grabs. Big E defended the WWE title against Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns put the Universal Championship up against Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch battled Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat for the SmackDown women's title.
We also saw the finals for the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments that have played out in recent weeks as well as Edge vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Thursday's show.
The Usos vs. Hurt Business
The Kickoff featured a tag team match between Jimmy and Jey Usos and the recently reunited duo of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.
Jey and Alexander started with Uce taking the former cruiserweight champion down with a running shoulder. He followed up with a back suplex for a two-count.
Benjamin tagged in and hit a flurry of strikes to take control. They kept Jey isolated for a long time with quick tags and double-team moves. They focused on his left arm quite a bit.
Jimmy finally got the hot tag and went to work against Alexander. After a short burst of offense, Benjamin and Alexander got the upper hand again. It took a little interference from Jey to keep the match alive.
The Usos quickly made a comeback and Jey scored the win with an Uso Splash to Alexander.
Grade: B
Analysis
Both teams may have come into this match as heels but with the way the crowd was reacting, The Usos became the babyfaces by default. They wisely played into those reactions during the match.
As you would expect with two teams with this much talent, all four men put on a fun performance. The crowd was loud, the strikes were stiff and the double-team moves were high impact.
It's too bad these teams are on different brands because this is a feud that could carry the tag team division for a few months.