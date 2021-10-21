WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

WWE returned to the world of international shows this week with its first trip back to Saudi Arabia since February of last year with Thursday's Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

With 10 matches in total, WWE has made this card as large as one of the so-called big four PPVs like WrestleMania or SummerSlam. Some of the matchups management has put together make it feel almost as important as one of those shows, too.

Three of WWE's top four singles titles were up for grabs. Big E defended the WWE title against Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns put the Universal Championship up against Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch battled Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat for the SmackDown women's title.

We also saw the finals for the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments that have played out in recent weeks as well as Edge vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Thursday's show.