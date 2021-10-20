Giants' Biggest Team Needs Already Topping 2022 NFL Draft Board

0 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Giants are trending in the direction of having a third top-10 NFL draft pick in the last four years.

The Giants are 1-5, and they have one of the most banged-up rosters in the league. All of the offensive skill positions have been affected by injury woes at some point.

New York is not doing itself any favors defensively, either, as it allowed 82 points in the last two weeks to the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams.

There are not many signs that things will get better for the Giants this season, which is why some focus should be shifted to potential improvements for the 2022 season.

The Giants are currently slated to pick fifth, per Tankathon.com, but they are one Detroit Lions win away from being in the mix for the No. 1 overall selection if they continue to struggle.