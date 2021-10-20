Browns' Biggest Team Needs Already Topping 2022 NFL Draft Board

1 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Prior to the 2021 NFL season, wide receiver was not viewed as a position of need for the Browns.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry have both missed time with injuries, and it would be wise for the franchise to look at a top-tier replacement for them in the near future.

Beckham is more injury-prone than Landry, as he has played in 16 games twice in his eight-year career with the Browns and New York Giants.

Landry has been more reliable in his four seasons with the franchise, but he will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 season.

Cleveland brought along some young wide receiver talent in recent years, but Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz are better off as supporting pieces, not primary targets, in an NFL offense.

Cleveland did not need a marquee wide receiver in the last two drafts in which the wide receiver classes were deep, but there are still a few options to keep an eye on.

Ohio State's Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson should have familiarity within the Browns organization because of their proximity to Cleveland. Penn State's Jahan Dotson could also be worth a look if he continues to boost his draft stock.

Cleveland might not need a new No. 1 wide out for another year or two, but it could be worth making the move in the offseason before Landry goes to work that player into the offensive system without a ton of pressure.