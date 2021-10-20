3 Available NFL Free Agents Who Can Still Help Cowboys

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys revealed a bit more about themselves in their overtime win over the New England Patriots in Week 6.

The win moved them to 5-1 with five wins in a row and a firm grasp on the NFC East lead. It also showed that while the defense has a long way to go before it can be trusted, the offense is going to be good enough to keep them in every game.

Even when the defense was giving up 5.6 yards per carry to Damien Harris and Mac Jones was enjoying an efficient night through the air, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and the rest of the offense were able to one-up the Patriots in overtime and score the walk-off touchdown.

It's also another encouraging sign that this team is going to have what it takes to compete in the playoffs.

Thus, looking to make some small moves that could turn out to be difference-makers is worth taking a look at. As the Cowboys prepare for the middle of the season, there are a few options on the free-agent market who could crack the rotation.

Let's take a look at three.