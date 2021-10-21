NFL Teams Most Likely to Find Their New QB in the 2022 Draft

0 of 6

John Munson/Associated Press

Six games into the 2021 NFL season, it's becoming clear which teams will have eyes on a top quarterback prospect in the 2022 NFL draft.

However, not every team with a dire need at quarterback will be able to grab one in Round 1.

Teams like the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos might not be in range to nab a high-end prospect, so they may have to fill the need in free agency or via trade. The Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts could be in the quarterback market as well, but the former already owes their first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, and the latter might, too.

Due to their current quarterback's performance, rest-of-season outlook and future draft capital, the following teams are the most likely to pursue potential franchise passers toward the top of next year's draft.