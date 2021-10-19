MLB Playoffs 2021: Latest Odds and Daily Fantasy Predictions for Tuesday's LCS

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The two League Championship Series have played out in different fashions.

The Boston Red Sox used a 21-run onslaught over Games 2 and 3 of the ALCS to take a lead over the Houston Astros.

Atlanta's two NLCS wins over the Los Angeles Dodgers were much tenser, as they both went down to the last at-bat.

The same trends should play out in Tuesday's two games, as NLCS Game 3 carries the much more intriguing pitching matchup between Charlie Morton and Walker Buehler.

With runs likely coming at a premium at Dodger Stadium, the focus of most daily fantasy lineups should be on ALCS Game 4.

The Red Sox should have the most popular DFS lineup stack of the day. If you pick out the correct home run hitters, you could find yourself at, or near, the top of the leaderboard.

LCS Odds

Via DraftKings Sportsbook



NLCS Game 3: Atlanta (+155; bet $100 to win $155) at Los Angeles (-180; bet $180 to win $100)

ALCS Game 4: Houston (+105) at Boston (-125)

NLCS Winner: Atlanta (-190), Los Angeles (+160)

ALCS Winner: Boston (-200), Houston (+170)

Daily Fantasy Predictions

Boston Lineup Stack Remains Profitable

It makes sense to ride with the hot lineup.

Boston produced 21 runs in the last two games and three different sluggers have hit grand slams in the process.

With only two games on the slate, one home run can change the complexion of the DFS contest. You want to be on the right side of the home runs, even if they come from players with high roster percentages.

Boston will face Zack Greinke to start on Tuesday. The Houston right-hander allowed four earned runs on seven hits over three innings in his lone regular-season start at Fenway Park.

J.D. Martinez, who hit one of the three ALCS grand slams, hit a home run in his second at-bat against Greinke on June 10.

Christian Vazquez produced a pair of RBI singles, and Enrique Hernandez drove in a run off Greinke as well.

Vazquez might be the X-factor in DFS lineups if he hits Greinke well again in Game 4. He hit a pair of line-drive RBI singles out of the No. 7 hole in the June 10 meeting with him.

Greinke's 10.22 career regular-season ERA at Fenway Park is yet another reason to stack a collection of Boston players.

Greinke conceded four home runs and 14 earned runs in four appearances inside Boston's historic stadium.

Martinez and Kyle Schwarber are solid options to start the lineup stack because of their home-run hitting prowess. Schwarber rocked a grand slam off Jose Urquidy in Game 3.

Vazquez's success in June against Greinke makes him a potential stud with a low-roster percentage. Vazquez is coming off a 2-for-4 Game 3 in which he drove in two runs.

One of Hernandez, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts should be called upon to complete the stack because they can either drive in Schwarber or get on base for Martinez or Vazquez. Each of those three players has the potential to go deep as well.

Ride With Pair of Hot NLCS Bats

NLCS Game 3 is not expected to have many runs with Morton and Buehler taking the mound for their respective sides.

The DFS edge in those matchups could come from players earning one extra-base hit, or reaching on multiple occasions.

Eddie Rosario and Corey Seager are two of the best options to fill out your lineup with after they both hit well in Games 1 and 2.

Rosario leads the NLCS with five hits. He has a 1.111 OPS, scored two runs and he has a stolen base. If Atlanta attempts to manufacture runs again on Tuesday, Rosario should look to steal whenever he gets on.

Seager is 2-for-8 in the NLCS, but he has one of the two Dodgers home runs. The left-handed hitter had nine hits in last year's NLCS versus Atlanta.

The Dodgers shortstop has the potential to post similar numbers starting on Tuesday. He is on a four-game hitting streak that was started by a two-hit performance in NLDS Game 4 against the San Francisco Giants.

Selecting Seager will likely take you out of rostering Devers or Carlos Correa from ALCS Game 4, but that is a move worth taking.

Seager should be an anchor of most DFS lineups, even if you choose to go with a Dodgers stack that may have a low roster percentage.

Rosario's hot bat has to be trusted in one of your outfield spots. He may be called upon even more in Los Angeles until Freddie Freeman's bat wakes up. Freeman is 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.

