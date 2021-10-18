TNT Tip-Off + B/R Gaming Giveaway Official Rules

Bleacher Report

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER, WIN OR CLAIM A PRIZE. A PURCHASE or payment WILL NOT INCREASE AN ENTRANT’s CHANCES OF WINNING.

The TNT Tip-Off + B/R Gaming Giveaway Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Turner Sports, Inc. (“Sponsor”), 1050 Techwood Dr., Atlanta, GA 30318, and is administered by Prize Logic, LLC (“Administrator”), 25200 Telegraph Road, Suite 405, Southfield, MI 48033.

SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: The Sweepstakes begins on October 19, 2021 at 10:00 PM Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on October 21, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET (“Sweepstakes Period”) and includes two (2) entry periods (each an “Entry Period”) as outlined in the chart below:

Entry Period Start Date and Time End Date and Time Approximate Drawing Date 1 October 19, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET October 20, 2021 at 1:00 AM ET October 20, 2021 at 1:15 AM ET 2 October 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET October 21, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET October 21, 2021 at 10:45 PM ET

Non-winning entries will not carry forward into subsequent Entry Period drawings. The Administrator’s computer is the Sweepstakes official clock.

ELIGIBILITY: This Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States (including the District of Columbia) who are at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of entry. Employees of Sponsor, Administrator, and each of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies (collectively, “Sweepstakes Entities”) and each of their immediate family members (e.g., spouse, parent, child, sibling, and their respective spouses and the “steps” of each, regardless of where they reside) and persons living in the same household of each, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win. All federal, state, and local laws apply. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions and interpretations, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES:During the Sweepstakes Period, an eligible entrant must follow the steps below to receive one (1) Sweepstakes entry (“Entry”):

i. Sign into his/her Instagram account (entrant may create an Instagram account for free if he/she does not already have one);

ii. Become a follower of @brgaming on Instagram (if not already following @brgaming). There is no charge to sign up for Instagram or to follow @brgaming; and

iii. Locate Sponsor’s post in Instagram Stories (“Sponsor’s Post”) about this Sweepstakes and comment on Sponsor’s Post to receive one (1) Entry into the Sweepstakes.

The content included in the Entry will not be judged or used in any way to determine a winner. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrant hereby agrees to be bound by these Official Rules. Entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the Instagram account the entry is submitted from at the time of entry. The “authorized account holder” is the person who is assigned to the Instagram by the online service provider. An entrant must have a non-private Instagram account to enter the Sweepstakes and must be a follower of @brgaming on Instagram until November 20, 2021 for potential winner notification purposes to be eligible to win/claim a prize. Entrants may create an Instagram account at no cost by logging on to http://instagram.com. Creation of an Instagram account requires a contestant to agree to Instagram’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, available at http://instagram.com/about/legal/terms/ and http://instagram.com/about/legal/privacy/, respectively. Due to the way Instagram operate its services, entries from users with protected or private accounts (i.e., entrant has set his/her account so that only people the entrant has approved can view his or her updates) may not be received. If an entrant enters from his/her wireless phone, the entrant’s wireless service provider may charge the entrant. Entrants should consult their wireless-service providers regarding their pricing plans. Message and data rates may apply. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram.

Entry Requirements: All Entries must comply with the following restrictions:

Entry must be an original work;

Entry must be in English (except for commonly understood foreign words);

Entry must comply with Instagram terms of use located at: http://instagram.com/about/legal/terms/;

Entry cannot have been published previously by any party other than the entrant;

Entry must be suitable for publication (i.e., may not be obscene or indecent);

Entry cannot contain trademarks, logos or trade dress owned by any third party, or advertise or promote any brand or product of any kind, other than the Sponsor’s;

Entry cannot contain copyrighted materials owned by others (including photographs, sculptures, paintings and other works of art or images);

Entry cannot include the name, likeness, photograph, or other indicia identifying any person, living or dead, without written permission from that person;

Entry cannot be sexually explicit or suggestive, violent or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group;

Entry cannot promote illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing), any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous, or any particular political agenda or message;

Entry cannot describe or depict any illegal activity or violation of any state or federal law;

Entry must not include any personally identifiable information (full name, e-mail address, telephone number, etc.);

Entry must not contain, facilitate, reference or use material that contains prohibited content which shall include, but is not limited to, content that promotes, suggests, or encourages:

o gambling, including without limitation, any content related to online casinos, sports books, bingo or poker;

o the use of prostitution, pornography, nudity, profanity or other adult content, or violence;

o the taking up of arms against any person, government or entity or otherwise challenge or seek to overthrow any government;

Entry must not contain any viruses, spyware, malware, or other malicious components that are designed to harm the functionality of a computer in any way.

If any Entry fails to comply with any of these Entry Requirements or any other provisions of these Official Rules, at the Sponsor’s sole discretion, Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify the entrant.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, entrant understands that he or she is providing his or her information to Sponsor and not Instagram, Inc. (“Instagram”). Further, entrant specifically agrees to release Instagram from any and all liability associated with this Sweepstakes. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram, or any of their affiliates.

Limit: There is a limit of one (1) Entry per Entry Period during the Sweepstakes Period. If more than one (1) Entry is received from the same person and/or Instagram account per Entry Period, only the first Entry received may be considered valid.

RANDOM DRAWINGS: On or around each drawing date indicated in the chart above in Section 1,the Administrator will randomly select five (5) potential winners, from all eligible entries received, for a total of ten (10) potential winners. Each winner is considered a potential winner pending verification of his/her eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules.

PRIZES, APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE (“ARV”) AND ODDS OF WINNING:

Prizes (10 total; 5 per Entry Period): Each prizeincludes one (1) B/R Gaming Hoodie (size determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion), one (1) NBA TNT branded backpack (details determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion), and a code for four hundred fifty thousand (450,000) in NBA 2K Virtual Currency (NBA2K22 game and PlayStation 5 and/or Xbox One gaming console required to redeem code) (each a “Prize”). No more than ten (10) Prizes, five (5) per Entry Period, will be available in the Sweepstakes. The ARV of each Prize is $255.

Total ARV: The total ARV of all available Prizesin this Sweepstakes is 2,550.

Odds of Winning: The odds of winning a Prize depend on the total number of eligible entries received during each Entry Period.

General: In no event will more than ten (10) Prizes be awarded. If, for any reason, more than the stated number of notifications are sent (or more claims are received), Sponsor reserves the right to award the intended number of Prizes through a random drawing from among all eligible Prize claims received. Limit of one (1) Prize per person. No Prize substitution or exchange will be allowed, except by Sponsor, who reserves the right to substitute a Prize of equal or greater value in case of unavailability of a Prize or force majeure. All other costs and expenses not expressly set forth herein shall be solely the winner’s responsibility. The Sweepstakes Entities shall not be held responsible for any delays in awarding a Prize for any reason. If, after a good-faith attempt, Sponsor is unable to award or deliver a Prize, the Prize may not be re-awarded.

HOW TO CLAIM A PRIZE: The potential winners will be notified on Instagram by Direct Message from @brgaming with instructions on how to claim his/her Prize (“Notification”).The potential winners must respond to Twitter/Instagram Direct Message winner notification within twenty four (24) hours or they may, at the Sponsor’s sole discretion, be disqualified. Failure to provide all required information and a signature on the documents within the stated time period may result in forfeiture of winner’s right to claim a Prize, and may result in the Prize being awarded to an alternate winner, if time permits. The Sweepstakes Entities shall not be held responsible for any delays in awarding a Prize for any reason. If a potential winner is found to be ineligible, is not in compliance with these Official Rules, declines to accept a Prize, or the winner notification is returned as undeliverable or a potential winner fails to respond to a winner notification within the timeframe specified in such winner notification, or if the potential winner does not answer the initial notification, the Prize may be forfeited. If a Prize is forfeited for any reason, it may be awarded to an alternate potential winner, at the Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion, selected at random from the remaining pool of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period, time permitting.If, after a good-faith attempt, Sponsor is unable to award or deliver a Prize, the Prize may not be re-awarded. Upon verification, Prizes will be mailed to each winner at the physical address provided upon verification (PO Boxes not permitted) and the code portion of each Prize will be e-mailed to each winner at the email provided upon verification. Prizes are not transferable and include only the items specifically listed as part of a Prize. Any portion of a Prize not accepted by winner will be forfeited. The winner shall be solely responsible for payment of any and all applicable federal, state, and local taxes for the prize won. All other costs and expenses not expressly set forth herein shall be solely the winner’s responsibility. The prizes will only be awarded to a verified winner.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: By participating in this Sweepstakes, entrants agree that the Sweepstakes Entities, Instagram, and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, representatives, consultants, contractors, legal counsel, advertising, public relations, promotional, fulfillment and marketing agencies, website providers and each their respective officers, directors, stockholders, employees, representatives, designees and agents (“Released Parties”) are not responsible for: (i) lost, late, incomplete, stolen, misdirected, postage due or undeliverable e-mail notifications, telephone calls, or postal mail; (ii) any computer, telephone, satellite, cable, network, electronic or Internet hardware or software malfunctions, failures, connections, or availability; (iii) garbled, corrupt or jumbled transmissions, service provider/Internet/Website/UseNet accessibility, availability or traffic congestion; (iv) any technical, mechanical, printing or typographical or other error; (v) the incorrect or inaccurate capture of registration information or the failure to capture, or loss of, any such information; (vi) any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, technical error, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to the Sweepstakes; (vii) any injury or damage, whether personal or property, to entrants or to any person's computer related to or resulting from participating in the Sweepstakes and/or accepting a Prize; and (viii) entries that are late, forged, lost, misplaced, misdirected, tampered with, incomplete, deleted, damaged, garbled or otherwise not in compliance with the Official Rules. Further, the Sweepstakes Entities are not responsible for any undelivered telephone calls, messages or e-mails, including without limitation, e-mails that are not received because of an entrant’s privacy or spam filter settings that may divert any winner notification or other Sweepstakes related e-mail to a spam or junk folder.

By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees: (i) to be bound by these Official Rules, including entry requirements; (ii) to waive any rights to claim ambiguity with respect to these Official Rules; (iii) to waive all of his/her rights to bring any claim, action or proceeding against any of the Released Parties in connection with the Sweepstakes; and (iv) to forever and irrevocably agree to release and hold harmless each of the Released Parties from any and all claims, lawsuits, judgments, causes of action, proceedings, demands, fines, penalties, liability, costs and expenses (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys’ fees) that may arise in connection with: (a) the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any Sweepstakes-related activity or element thereof, and the entrant’s entries, participation or inability to participate in the Sweepstakes; (b) the violation of any third-party privacy, personal, publicity or proprietary rights; (c) acceptance, attendance at, receipt, travel related to, participation in, delivery of, possession, defects in, use, non-use, misuse, inability to use, loss, damage, destruction, negligence or willful misconduct in connection with the use of a Prize (or any component thereof); (d) any change in the prizing (or any components thereof); (e) human error; (f) any wrongful, negligent, or unauthorized act or omission on the part of any of the Released Parties; (g) lost, late, stolen, misdirected, damaged or destroyed prizing (or any element thereof); or (h) the negligence or willful misconduct by entrant.

If, for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, or the integrity and or feasibility of the Sweepstakes is severely undermined by any event beyond the control of Sponsor, including but not limited to fire, flood, epidemic, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, war (declared or undeclared), terrorist threat or activity, or any federal, state or local government law, order, or regulation, order of any court or jurisdiction, infection by computer virus, unauthorized intervention, technical failures or other cause not reasonably within the control of Sponsor, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole and absolute discretion, to abbreviate, cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes and/or proceed with the Sweepstakes, including the selection of winners in a manner it deems fair and reasonable, including the selection of winners from among eligible entries received prior to such cancellation, termination, modification or suspension without any further obligation provided a sufficient number of eligible entries are received. If Sponsor, in its discretion, elects to alter this Sweepstakes as a result of a force majeure event, a notice will be posted at https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2949517-tnt-tip-off-br-gaming-giveaway-official-rules(“Website”).

WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE PRIZES, IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT.

DISPUTES: THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS GOVERNED BY, AND WILL BE CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH, THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF MICHIGAN, AND THE FORUM AND VENUE FOR ANY DISPUTE SHALL BE IN THE OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN. IF THE CONTROVERSY OR CLAIM IS NOT OTHERWISE RESOLVED THROUGH DIRECT DISCUSSIONS OR MEDIATION, IT SHALL THEN BE RESOLVED BY FINAL AND BINDING ARBITRATION ADMINISTERED BY JAMS IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS ARBITRATION RULES AND PROCEDURES OR SUBSEQUENT VERSIONS THEREOF (“JAMS RULES”). THE JAMS RULES FOR SELECTION OF AN ARBITRATOR SHALL BE FOLLOWED, EXCEPT THAT THE ARBITRATOR SHALL BE EXPERIENCED AND LICENSED TO PRACTICE LAW IN MICHIGAN. ALL PROCEEDINGS BROUGHT PURSUANT TO THIS PARAGRAPH WILL BE CONDUCTED IN OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES OR HAVE DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR OTHERWISE INCREASED, INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF. ENTRANTS AGREE THAT THE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS OF ANY ENTRANT AND/OR SWEEPSTAKES ENTITIES AND/OR ANY OTHER PARTY SHALL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY, WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION. ANY DEMAND FOR ARBITRATION MUST BE FILED WITHIN ONE (1) YEAR FROM THE END OF THE SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD, OR THE CAUSE OF ACTION SHALL BE FOREVER BARRED.

PRIVACY: Sponsor’s privacy policy is available at https://www.warnermediaprivacy.com/privacy-policy/.

PUBLICITY RIGHTS: By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to allow the Sponsor and Sponsor’s designee the perpetual right to use his/her name, address (city and state), biographical information, likeness, picture and other information and content provided in connection with the Sweepstakes for promotion, trade, commercial, advertising and publicity purposes in all media worldwide including, but not limited to, on television and the Internet, without notice, review or approval and without additional compensation, except where prohibited by law.

GENERAL: Any attempted form of participation in this Sweepstakes other than as described herein is void. If it is discovered or suspected at Sponsor’s sole discretion that an entrant has registered or attempted to register more than once using multiple email addresses, multiple identities, multiple Instagram accounts, proxy servers or like methods, all of that entrant’s entries will be declared null and void, and that entrant may be ineligible to win a Prize. Also, if it is discovered that any entrant attempts to receive additional entries in excess of the stated limitation, that entrant may, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, be disqualified from the Sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of a winner, the winning entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the email address associated with the Instagram account used to submit an entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution) that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Sponsor and Administrator reserve the right to disqualify any individual found, in its sole opinion, to be tampering with the operation of the Sweepstakes, to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or to be acting in an unsportsmanlike manner or with the intent to disrupt the normal operation of a Sweepstakes. Any use of robotic, automatic, macro, programmed, third-party or like methods to participate in the Sweepstakes may void any attempted participation effected by such methods and the disqualification of the individual utilizing the same. CAUTION AND WARNING: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE SWEEPSTAKES TO UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. All entries and/or materials submitted become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. In the event of any conflict with any Sweepstakes details contained in these Official Rules and Sweepstakes details contained in any Sweepstakes promotional materials (including but not limited to point of sale, television and print advertising, promotional packaging and other promotional media), the details of the Sweepstakes as set forth in these Official Rules shall prevail.

WINNERS LIST: For a list of winners, interested individuals should mail a self-addressed stamped business envelope to: Winners List, - The TNT Tip-Off + B/R Gaming Giveaway Sweepstakes, P.O. Box 251328, West Bloomfield, MI 48325. Winner List requests must be received no later than December 20, 2021.

©2021 Turner Sports, Inc. All rights reserved.

Instagram is a registered trademarks of Instagram, Inc. All rights reserved.