5 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 195

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Despite being regarded as one of the weakest UFC cards in history on paper, Fight Night 195 on Saturday in Las Vegas produced some important outcomes and memorable action.

In the main event, Norma Dumont emerged as a definite featherweight contender with a unanimous-decision victory over an opportunistic Aspen Ladd, who stepped in to replace Holly Holm on short notice.

In the co-main event, 42-year-old former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski won another round in his ongoing scrap with Father Time, picking up an impressive decision win over Carlos Felipe.

Other highlights of the main card included a big win from another decorated veteran in Jim Miller, who shut the lights out on Combate Global transplant Erick Gonzalez with a second-round overhand left, and a big win from rising flyweight prospect Manon Fiorot, who moved to 8-1 with a decision win over a tough Mayra Bueno Silva.

None of these fights were particularly hyped up ahead of time, but they gave us a good sense of where some of the sport's grittiest veterans and most promising prospects stand in 2021. They also opened the door to some interesting matchup possibilities.

