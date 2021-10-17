NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Gregg Popovich's Future, Dennis Smith Jr., More

0 of 3

Darren Abate/Associated Press

The final game of the NBA preseason has been played, and the focus has turned to the regular season. The 2021-22 campaign is set to get underway Tuesday with a pair of matchups.

The league's 30 teams are in the process of finalizing their rosters, which can lead to some difficult decisions being made. And even though attention will soon be on what's taking place on the court, there's still going to be plenty of news off of it throughout the year.

Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NBA with the new season quickly approaching.