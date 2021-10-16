UFC Fight Night 195 Results: Dumont Beats Ladd via Decision in Card's Main Event

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Norma Dumont was victorious in the UFC Fight Night 195 event, taking a unanimous decision from Aspen Ladd in the main event from the Apex facility in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Dumont took the early lead in an inauspicious start to the fight. The Brazilian controlled the first round with her jab, but there wasn't much behind them and they weren't all that efficient on their own. However, it kept Ladd from being the aggressor.

Ladd's inactivity was easy to explain away in the first round, but the lackadaisical effort continued in the second and third frames. Dumont was the much busier fighter, and though she wasn't throwing much that was highlight-worthy, she was outworking her opponent.

In the main event rounds, Dumont mixed things up with a takedown and some time in top control. Ladd eventually reversed the position and wound up on top, giving her some of her best moments in the fight.

That was short-lived, though, and the fight continued to be about Dumont's aggression and Ladd's lack of any kind of offense. The Brazilian took an easy unanimous decision.

The win is big for Dumont but leads to the inevitable questions about the women's 145-pound division. There aren't many fighters on the roster, and this performance might not have moved Dumont closer to fighting for the title.

Here's a look at the complete results and a closer look at the other action on the main card.

Main card

Norma Dumont def. Aspen Ladd via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Andrei Arlovski def. Carlos Felipe via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jim Miller def. Erick Gonzalez via KO (Round 2, 0:14)

Manon Fiorot def. Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Nate Landwehr def. Ludovit Klein via submission (anaconda choke) (Round 3, 2:57)

Prelims

Bruno Silva def. Andrew Sanchez via KO (Round 3, 2:35)

Danny Roberts def. Ramazan Emeev via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Luana Carolina def. Lupita Godinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Danaa Batgerel def. Brandon Davis via TKO (Round 1, 2:01)

Istela Nunes def. Ariane Carnelossi via submission (rear-naked choke) (Round 3, 2:57)

Andrei Arlovski def. Carlos Felipe

It turned out to be a good night for some of the most experienced veterans in the UFC. Andrei Arlovski was among the old-timers who got their hands raised. The Pit Bull outpointed Carlos Felipe in the heavyweight co-main event to a unanimous decision.

Though Felipe was a game opponent, he didn't have the technical answers to keep up with Arlovski. The veteran fought a smart fight that featured plenty of movement and putting Felipe at the end of his jab. The younger Felipe didn't have the power to threaten Arlovski either.

Even when he came forward and landed, it wasn't enough to change things.

It's impressive that Arlovski continues to fight at his age and with the miles he's accumulated over his career. Yet, he's 4-1 in his last five fights with the lone loss coming to Tom Aspinall.

Arlovski isn't going to get back in the title picture, but the way he dispatches fighters much younger than him has become an entertaining side enterprise.

Jim Miller def. Erick Gonzalez

An old dog can't learn new tricks, but they sure can recall some old ones. Jim Miller turned back the clock and picked up his first knockout win since he scored a TKO win over Takanori Gomi at UFC 200 in July 2016.

Miller was making his 38th appearance in the UFC and moved to No. 2 on the all-time win list.

Taking on a UFC newcomer in Erick Gonzalez, Miller looked to be going into a war in the first round. Both fighters registered a takedown, and both had their moments in the stand-up.

However, Miller's experience was evident as he did what he needed to do to get out of some bad spots and hung in there to clock Gonzalez with a beautiful counter left hand.

The win was needed for Miller to stave off retirement talks. He came into the night with losses in three of his last four. This one should at least give him some confidence and momentum as he looks to continue moving up the wins list.

Manon Fiorot def. Mayra Bueno Silva

Manon Fiorot was a runaway freight train for three rounds in her unanimous-decision win against Mayra Bueno Silva.

The French national simply drowned Silva in volume throughout their three-round fight. She showcased her power in the first round when she knocked her down with a kick to the chest and continued to throw until she more than doubled her opponent's output.

The only questionable decision from the victor came in two brief instances where she decided to take her opponent down. Silva's submission game is strong, but she never threatened with anything.

Instead, Fiorot simply showed she has a little bit of ground game to go with her strong striking.

Fiorot is now 3-0 in the UFC. Her first two wins were by second-round knockouts, so this was a good way for her to show she has the cardio to keep up her production for three rounds.

Nate Landwehr def. Ludovit Klein

The featherweight collision between Nate Landwehr and Ludovit Klein ended up being a nice addition to the main card. The bout was promoted from the undercard after the cancelation of Julian Marquez vs. Jordan Wright.

The two 145ers put on an entertaining fight, and though it got off to a bit of a slow start, by the end of the first round, the two were exchanging as expected:

However, it wasn't Landwehr's striking that ended up being the difference. The 33-year-old earned the first submission win of his career with an anaconda choke off a Klein takedown attempt:

Landwehr has always been good for an entertaining fight since coming to the UFC. The former M-1 Challenge featherweight champion has been a strike-first-ask-questions-later type of fighter, but this win showed a different side of him.

He was a little more measured and showcased a little bit of a submission game. Perhaps we are seeing a more dangerous version of Landwehr who can make an interesting run.