Quick Takes on WWE SmackDown vs. AEW Rampage, Crown Jewel Expectations and More

Credit: WWE.com

The phrase "competition breeds excellence" was especially true Friday when WWE SmackDown and All Elite Wrestling Rampage went head-to-head for a brief period, and each company put its best foot forward.

SmackDown and Rampage are largely entertaining and eventful most weeks, but it was imperative they hit home runs Friday night. SmackDown aired an extra half-hour of commercial-free action on FS1 in order to run opposite of Rampage, which had a pre-show of its own that aired during the final stretch of SmackDown.

It's a tremendous time to be a fan of wrestling, and some of the shows the companies have coming up have promise. AEW Full Gear in November will be headlined by the long-awaited matchup between Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page, while WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday will see Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar collide for the Universal Championship.

Before then, though, WWE will have to get through another episode of Raw and explain why Bianca Belair is getting a shot the Raw Women's Championship. That would pave the way for Belair to bring back the belt to Raw, the brand she calls home coming out of the 2021 WWE draft.

This week's installment of Quick Takes will analyze the competition between WWE and AEW, expectations for their respective upcoming pay-per-views, a perfectly booked title change on Tuesday's NXT and more.