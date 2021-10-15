AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 15

1 of 2

Conti and Garrett locked up and traded some missed kicks. Garrett hit a few arm drags before Conti countered a single-leg takedown and brought Garrett into a submission.

Conti hit a bicycle kick to the face for the first two-count of the match. Garrett hit a stiff right to the face and got some boos from the crowd. She followed up with a cartwheel elbow and a suplex.

Conti caught her with another kick to the face as she fired herself up. She nailed three more running boots and the DDTay for the win.

Grade: C+

Analysis

Conti and Garrett only had about five minutes but that was enough for them to each show off some of the skills that got them to where they are.

Conti has improved by leaps and bounds since leaving WWE and Garrett was already known as a good worker, but there was something off about how they worked together.

It takes time for opponents to develop chemistry so any missteps were probably a result of them trying to figure each other out as performers.