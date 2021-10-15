AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 15October 16, 2021
AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 15
- Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty
- Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett
- Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki
- CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal
- Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny
- Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager vs. Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and Junior Dos Santos
Thanks to an extra hour on Youtube, this week's episode of AEW Rampage was doubled to two hours.
The Buy-In on Youtube and the main show on TNT each featured three matches. Here is the full lineup from Friday night:
Let's look at everything that happened on Friday's show.
Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett
Conti and Garrett locked up and traded some missed kicks. Garrett hit a few arm drags before Conti countered a single-leg takedown and brought Garrett into a submission.
Conti hit a bicycle kick to the face for the first two-count of the match. Garrett hit a stiff right to the face and got some boos from the crowd. She followed up with a cartwheel elbow and a suplex.
Conti caught her with another kick to the face as she fired herself up. She nailed three more running boots and the DDTay for the win.
Grade: C+
Analysis
Conti and Garrett only had about five minutes but that was enough for them to each show off some of the skills that got them to where they are.
Conti has improved by leaps and bounds since leaving WWE and Garrett was already known as a good worker, but there was something off about how they worked together.
It takes time for opponents to develop chemistry so any missteps were probably a result of them trying to figure each other out as performers.
Lee Moriarty vs. Bobby Fish
Moriarty looked pumped for his Rampage debut against Fish. They circled each other before trading some strikes. Fish caught a kick but Moriarty was able to keep his balance.
Chants of Bobby broke out before Fish took control with a kick to the chest. Moriarty came back with his own takedown into an ankle lock. Fish reversed the hold to begin a series of reversals and transitions.
Fish broke it up with some lefts and rights. They kept trading control back and forth to keep the match competitive. Fish picked him up and drove him into the corner as dueling chants broke out in the crowd.
Moriarty began to build some momentum with a quick sequence of strikes and power moves. He hit a big double stomp at the end for a close two-count. Fish unloaded on him with kicks and a Saito suplex for a near-fall. Moriarty captured his arm and hit his own suplex for another two-count.
Fish hit an exploder suplex into the ropes before taking Moriarty's head off with a huge kick for the win.
Grade: A-
Analysis
Fish and Moriarty had zero buildup for this match but they managed to tell a fun story of a young up-and-coming talent trying to take down an aging veteran.
Their technical precision and the variety of moves they used was awesome. Fish's strikes were stiff and Moriarty's submissions were clean.
This is a pairing AEW should revisit in the future. They seem tailor-made for each other as opponents.