Realistic MLB Trades That Could Happen in 2021 Offseason

Most of the focus on MLB offseason roster moves will be on the free agents, who will become eligible to sign with new teams somewhere in the Nov. 4-8 range, depending on how long the World Series lasts.

But offseason trades can also have a big impact on expectations for the year ahead.

Just last December, San Diego dealt for Yu Darvish and Blake Snell on the same day and instantly became one of the favorites to win the National League. In early January, the Mets made their move for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco. And then the Cardinals got Nolan Arenado in early February.

None of those teams ended up even making it to the NLDS this year, but we do typically see at least a few substantial names/contracts on the move during the winter.

So, what are a few swaps that could make sense for the next few months?

We've put together five hypothetical trades that figure to benefit both clubs. They aren't all as big as Lindor or Arenado, but we're not going to waste your time with "backup utility man for cash considerations" proposals. In each of these five deals, the centerpiece is slated to make more than $7 million in 2022—$23 million in the most noteworthy case.

Just do me a favor and don't grade me on these until at least Christmas. Significant trades usually don't happen within the first few weeks of free agency, as most teams are waiting to see if they can fix their problems without giving up anything in return.