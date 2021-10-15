World Series 2021: Updated Bracket, Predictions Ahead of Friday's Games

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The MLB postseason makes the quick transition from Game 5 of the NLDS to Game 1 of the ALCS on Friday.

The Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have been waiting around for a few days to start the championship series round, while the Los Angeles Dodgers confirmed their spot Thursday night.

Boston and Houston start the second round of the postseason Friday night at Minute Maid Park, and the latter appears to have the overall edge in the series with its pitching. The Astros may face a tougher run-up to the World Series, though, since it appears Lance McCullers Jr. will not be able to pitch in the ALCS.

Atlanta might be able to get the early edge in the NLCS on Saturday night. The Dodgers face a quick turnaround and have travel across the country after eliminating the San Francisco Giants in a one-run game on Thursday.

The Braves' edge in the NLCS may not last long since the Dodgers have one of the toughest rotations in baseball.

Updated Postseason Bracket

ALCS: Boston vs. Houston

NLCS: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta

Predictions

Houston over Boston in 6

Houston produced a better overall staff ERA than Boston in the ALDS.

The Astros had a 3.76 ERA, and they were able to absorb one of the two offensive blows the Chicago White Sox dealt to their pitching staff. The potential loss of McCullers is huge, but the Astros can recover from it by using more of Cristian Javier and Zack Greinke. McCullers underwent a MRI to diagnose his forearm tightness, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.

Framber Valdez leads off the series for Houston, and Luis Garcia is scheduled to follow him in Game 2 on home soil. Valdez and Garcia combined to give up three earned runs in 21.1 regular-season innings against the Red Sox. The pair delivered back-to-back seven-inning starts in a series at Minute Maid Park at the start of June.

Astros manager Dusty Baker does not need either pitcher to go that long in Games 1 or 2 because of the bullpen unit he built throughout the season. Phil Maton, Ryan Pressly and Ryne Stanek did not concede an earned run in nine combined innings against the White Sox. Kendall Graveman only allowed one earned run in three appearances.

If any Houston starter makes it through five innings, Baker can call on those four pitchers to shut down the Red Sox in the second half of games.

Boston's starting pitching was its biggest concern against the Tampa Bay Rays. Neither Eduardo Rodriguez in Game 1 nor Chris Sale in Game 2 made it out of the second inning. Rodriguez recovered with a decent Game 4 start, but he could be susceptible to another high concession in Game 3, especially if Houston's bats get on a roll at home.

Nathan Eovaldi was Boston's best starter in the ALDS, but he was lit up for five earned runs on 11 hits in a June 9 start against the Astros. Of course, plenty has changed since those two quickfire series, but it is worth noting Houston's success against Boston's Game 2 starter.

As long as Houston's starters deliver four or five innings of consistent work, the Astros should have enough bullpen firepower to keep Boston's bats at bay throughout the best-of-seven series.

Los Angeles Dodgers over Atlanta in 7

Atlanta is in prime position to get off to a fast start against the Dodgers.

A fully rested Max Fried should toe the rubber in Game 1 against a fatigued Los Angeles roster. The Dodgers just finished an emotional five-game series against the Giants in which Julio Urias and Max Scherzer pitched in Game 7.

Los Angeles has one day to figure out its pitching situation for Game 1. Walker Buehler will likely be held until Game 2 or 3 since he made his second NLDS start Tuesday.

Scherzer could come back after pitching one inning of relief Thursday or he could be saved for Game 2. Urias is likely out of the picture for Game 1 after throwing three frames in NLDS Game 5. Tony Gonsolin would make the most sense to start Game 1.

If that is the case, Atlanta should have an advantage on the mound, with the in-form Fried pitching at home and on full rest. Fried gave up one earned run in his final three regular-season starts, and he pitched six scoreless frames in Game 2 versus the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.

If Fried lasts five or six innings, he will turn over the ball to a bullpen that conceded two earned runs against the Brewers. The two-run concession came from regular starter Huascar Ynoa in Game 4.

There is no guarantee Atlanta will keep the potential early series lead since it may have to save Charlie Morton until Game 3. The 37-year-old pitched on short rest Tuesday, and he might be called on to pitch in a hostile road environment at Dodger Stadium against Urias, Buehler or Scherzer.

Atlanta could feel more comfortable with starting Ian Anderson at home in Game 2. Anderson walked seven batters and gave up two earned runs in seven playoff innings against the Dodgers in 2020.

At some point, L.A. will unleash Scherzer, Urias and Buehler on the Atlanta lineup. That pitching trio could shut down any mix of the top hitters in baseball. Los Angeles is set up to win at least two games at home and have at least two members of the trio available for Game 7.

The Dodgers might not win Game 1, but they have the potential to come on strong as the series progresses in order to return to the World Series.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.