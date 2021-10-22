WWE Survivor Series 2021 Match Predictions for Biggest Raw and SmackDown Stars

5 of 6

Several Superstars have been on the back burner around the draft or have yet to debut on their new rosters, making it difficult to determine who would be a priority for Team Raw and Team SmackDown. At least when it comes to the women's division, the options are more limited, so it's easier to guess the potentials.

For instance, the rosters should shape up like this going forward, minus Flair and Lynch as the champions:

Raw Women's Division:

Alexa Bliss (written off television recently)

Bianca Belair

Carmella

Dana Brooke

Doudrop

Liv Morgan

Mia Yim (hasn't been seen in months)

Nia Jax (written off television)

Nikki A.S.H.

Rhea Ripley

Tamina

Tegan Nox

Zelina Vega

SmackDown Women's Division:

Aliyah (yet to debut)

B-Fab (yet to debut)

Naomi

Natalya

Sasha Banks

Shayna Baszler

Shotzi

Toni Storm

Xia Li (yet to debut)

SmackDown could easily get away with Natalya, Banks, Baszler, Shotzi and Storm under the idea that Sonya Deville's animosity toward Naomi keeps her off the team, despite how she more than deserves to be on it. Naomi could also be forced to beat someone to earn a spot if that feud with Deville will continue.

Aliyah and Xia Li may get spots in favor of some others, but B-Fab is far too inexperienced to take one of those five coveted spots.

Raw has more Superstars to pick from, but a few stand out above the rest.

Belair should captain the team. Ripley and A.S.H. deserve to be on it as they're the current tag team champions and both held the Raw Women's Championship this year. That only leaves two more spots. Queen Vega, Doudrop, Carmella and Morgan—assuming Nox and Yim are pushed aside for not being on the brand long enough and Brooke continues to be used more as enhancement talent—would have to battle it out for those spots.

Naturally, if A.S.H. and Ripley were to defend their titles against a SmackDown duo, that opens room on both teams to get more Superstars on the card, but WWE hasn't followed a set pattern for the Women's Tag Team Championship over the years. It could go either way.