WWE Survivor Series 2021 Match Predictions for Biggest Raw and SmackDown StarsOctober 22, 2021
WWE Survivor Series 2021 Match Predictions for Biggest Raw and SmackDown Stars
With Crown Jewel in the rearview, WWE's focus now turns to Survivor Series 2021, which is set for November 21.
As has been the case for the past several years, the theme of this event is brand vs. brand competition, as champions from Raw and SmackDown—as well as teams of some of the best wrestlers on those rosters—will face off in a battle of brand supremacy.
Roman Reigns and Big E already started their feud weeks ago, and others will start to heat up soon. So before everything is set in stone and the card has been decided, let's toss out some early predictions for some of the biggest Superstars on both brands and how things may go down at Survivor Series.
Big E vs. Roman Reigns
Without knowing anything else on the card, the one guarantee is that Big E absolutely will not defeat Reigns in their champion vs. champion match. It's certain to the point where you could bet your house and still feel safe putting that on the line.
The Tribal Chief hasn't won all his matches fairly, but he's lost only three matches since Survivor Series 2019: a TLC match that December, the 2020 Royal Rumble and a disqualification in a tag team match last December.
The Head of the Table has beaten John Cena, stacked up both Edge and Daniel Bryan, took down Demon King Finn Balor in one of his only two losses and just got done beating Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.
Big E can put up a fight, but he's outclassed. He's still in the early days of his run at the top and hasn't proved himself to be anywhere near the level Reigns is operating, which is legendary.
Even if Big E has Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to counteract interference from The Usos, Reigns will take down the WWE champion on his own.
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
Since Charlotte Flair retained her Raw Women's Championship by disqualification this past Monday night and Becky Lynch held on to the SmackDown Women's Championship at Crown Jewel, they're both still champions despite each being rostered on the opposite brand following the WWE Draft.
Most likely, WWE will simply have them swap belts like how The Street Profits and The New Day traded titles last year. By proxy, that will be used as a talking point to tie into Lynch vs. Flair—a match WWE continues to go back to since they're two of the top women in the company's history.
We've seen it enough times to know what will likely go down. Lynch will play the default babyface since Flair is more hated by the crowd. Since both are heels this time, it may devolve into some no-contest, or there might be interference to cost one of them and start a new feud, but it's doubtful either will win clean.
Both will continue to demand the spotlight leaving Survivor Series and will likely still hold their titles heading into WrestleMania 38.
Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
As it stands right now, the intercontinental champion vs. United States champion match would consist of Damian Priest against Shinsuke Nakamura.
Both potentially run the risk of losing their titles in the coming weeks leading up to Survivor Series, if not just to swerve fans by switching up the championship scene. In particular, Nakamura would be in danger, as Priest has had a better win-loss record this year.
WWE doesn't have to take the title off Nakamura just so a heel can balance out Priest's babyface dynamic, though. There have been two babyfaces against each other enough times that it's not a problem to do it in this context, either, particularly when there are similarities to their characters to make it interesting. Both project a "cool guy vibe" and dance to the beat of their own drum. They would shake the other's hand and throw down fists with mutual respect.
Given how well he's been protected and his status as the newer member of the main roster, this match will likely go to Priest.
RK-Bro vs. The Usos
It's hard to find a better tag team than The Usos, which would be RK-Bro's task to spoil if both teams are still champions ahead of the tag division's brand warfare clash.
This match should be fantastic. Riddle and Randy Orton have had great chemistry fighting alongside each other, and that should only be intensified when opposite is a duo as talented as The Usos.
There's a clear-cut babyface and heel team, so fans will firmly be behind RK-Bro. The story is also simple in that Jimmy and Jey are twins while Riddle looks at Orton as a big brother and will harp on about that relationship to annoy The Viper.
Both have a justifiable claim to win. The Usos are the more successful overall team and a priority to keep strong as they're associated with The Tribal Chief, whereas RK-Bro scoring a pin wouldn't be an upset given how prominent those two have been in their own rights.
The winner would depend on the other matches. If Raw or SmackDown needed another win, that's who would get this tally mark. It should be the last match WWE picks a winner for.
Noteworthy Superstars Who Should Join Team Raw and SmackDown: Women's Division
- Alexa Bliss (written off television recently)
- Bianca Belair
- Carmella
- Dana Brooke
- Doudrop
- Liv Morgan
- Mia Yim (hasn't been seen in months)
- Nia Jax (written off television)
- Nikki A.S.H.
- Rhea Ripley
- Tamina
- Tegan Nox
- Zelina Vega
- Aliyah (yet to debut)
- B-Fab (yet to debut)
- Naomi
- Natalya
- Sasha Banks
- Shayna Baszler
- Shotzi
- Toni Storm
- Xia Li (yet to debut)
Several Superstars have been on the back burner around the draft or have yet to debut on their new rosters, making it difficult to determine who would be a priority for Team Raw and Team SmackDown. At least when it comes to the women's division, the options are more limited, so it's easier to guess the potentials.
For instance, the rosters should shape up like this going forward, minus Flair and Lynch as the champions:
Raw Women's Division:
SmackDown Women's Division:
SmackDown could easily get away with Natalya, Banks, Baszler, Shotzi and Storm under the idea that Sonya Deville's animosity toward Naomi keeps her off the team, despite how she more than deserves to be on it. Naomi could also be forced to beat someone to earn a spot if that feud with Deville will continue.
Aliyah and Xia Li may get spots in favor of some others, but B-Fab is far too inexperienced to take one of those five coveted spots.
Raw has more Superstars to pick from, but a few stand out above the rest.
Belair should captain the team. Ripley and A.S.H. deserve to be on it as they're the current tag team champions and both held the Raw Women's Championship this year. That only leaves two more spots. Queen Vega, Doudrop, Carmella and Morgan—assuming Nox and Yim are pushed aside for not being on the brand long enough and Brooke continues to be used more as enhancement talent—would have to battle it out for those spots.
Naturally, if A.S.H. and Ripley were to defend their titles against a SmackDown duo, that opens room on both teams to get more Superstars on the card, but WWE hasn't followed a set pattern for the Women's Tag Team Championship over the years. It could go either way.
Noteworthy Superstars Who Should Join Team Raw and SmackDown: Men's Division
The list of Superstars who could be eligible for Team Raw and Team SmackDown in the men's division is far too long to make sure they all compete. Some will just have to sit out this event.
Drew McIntyre will almost assuredly be captain of Team SmackDown. Who flanks him depends on if WWE wants to play with some new toys or stick to name recognition.
Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Ridge Holland would get massive boosts to their stock if they made the team over people like Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn and Sheamus.
King Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston could make the team but may be passed over for some others who have nothing going on right now like Cesaro and Ricochet.
Mansoor may take his win from Crown Jewel and spin that into more of a push, but it's doubtful he'll get a spot over someone like Happy Corbin or Jeff Hardy.
Over on Monday Night Raw, there are some juggernauts like Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross and Keith Lee who should be chosen if the red brand wants to win.
Edge and AJ Styles would make for amazing members of the team, too, along with Finn Balor and Kevin Owens.
Considering how he's been used so far, Austin Theory stands a good chance of making the team and possibly even getting the spotlight of sole survivor if WWE is all-in on pushing him as the future, similar to how Orton won for his teams multiple times in the past even in his younger days.
If Edge is willing and able to work this show, he takes priority over Seth Rollins, who couldn't be on the same team. Counting out The Rated-R Superstar almost guarantees Rollins would be in it and one of its potential captains, although that spot might need to go to Lashley, if he isn't written off from his match with Goldberg at Crown Jewel.
Thankfully, there's no shortage of great Superstars to pick from, so this match should be great no matter which 10 wrestlers are involved. It's just a question of which people WWE wants to focus on at that particular moment.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.