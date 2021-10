WWE Survivor Series 2021 Match Predictions for Biggest Raw and SmackDown Stars

Roman Reigns and Big E already started their feud weeks ago, and others will start to heat up soon. So before everything is set in stone and the card has been decided, let's toss out some early predictions for some of the biggest Superstars on both brands and how things may go down at Survivor Series.

As has been the case for the past several years, the theme of this event is brand vs. brand competition, as champions from Raw and SmackDown—as well as teams of some of the best wrestlers on those rosters—will face off in a battle of brand supremacy.

With Crown Jewel in the rearview, WWE 's focus now turns to Survivor Series 2021, which is set for November 21.

Even if Big E has Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to counteract interference from The Usos, Reigns will take down the WWE champion on his own.

Big E can put up a fight, but he's outclassed. He's still in the early days of his run at the top and hasn't proved himself to be anywhere near the level Reigns is operating, which is legendary.

The Head of the Table has beaten John Cena, stacked up both Edge and Daniel Bryan, took down Demon King Finn Balor in one of his only two losses and just got done beating Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

The Tribal Chief hasn't won all his matches fairly, but he's lost only three matches since Survivor Series 2019: a TLC match that December, the 2020 Royal Rumble and a disqualification in a tag team match last December.

Without knowing anything else on the card, the one guarantee is that Big E absolutely will not defeat Reigns in their champion vs. champion match. It's certain to the point where you could bet your house and still feel safe putting that on the line.

Both will continue to demand the spotlight leaving Survivor Series and will likely still hold their titles heading into WrestleMania 38.

We've seen it enough times to know what will likely go down. Lynch will play the default babyface since Flair is more hated by the crowd. Since both are heels this time, it may devolve into some no-contest, or there might be interference to cost one of them and start a new feud, but it's doubtful either will win clean.

Most likely, WWE will simply have them swap belts like how The Street Profits and The New Day traded titles last year. By proxy, that will be used as a talking point to tie into Lynch vs. Flair—a match WWE continues to go back to since they're two of the top women in the company's history.

Since Charlotte Flair retained her Raw Women's Championship by disqualification this past Monday night and Becky Lynch held on to the SmackDown Women's Championship at Crown Jewel, they're both still champions despite each being rostered on the opposite brand following the WWE Draft.

Given how well he's been protected and his status as the newer member of the main roster, this match will likely go to Priest.

WWE doesn't have to take the title off Nakamura just so a heel can balance out Priest's babyface dynamic, though. There have been two babyfaces against each other enough times that it's not a problem to do it in this context, either, particularly when there are similarities to their characters to make it interesting. Both project a "cool guy vibe" and dance to the beat of their own drum. They would shake the other's hand and throw down fists with mutual respect.

Both potentially run the risk of losing their titles in the coming weeks leading up to Survivor Series, if not just to swerve fans by switching up the championship scene. In particular, Nakamura would be in danger, as Priest has had a better win-loss record this year.

As it stands right now, the intercontinental champion vs. United States champion match would consist of Damian Priest against Shinsuke Nakamura.

The winner would depend on the other matches. If Raw or SmackDown needed another win, that's who would get this tally mark. It should be the last match WWE picks a winner for.

Both have a justifiable claim to win. The Usos are the more successful overall team and a priority to keep strong as they're associated with The Tribal Chief, whereas RK-Bro scoring a pin wouldn't be an upset given how prominent those two have been in their own rights.

There's a clear-cut babyface and heel team, so fans will firmly be behind RK-Bro. The story is also simple in that Jimmy and Jey are twins while Riddle looks at Orton as a big brother and will harp on about that relationship to annoy The Viper.

This match should be fantastic. Riddle and Randy Orton have had great chemistry fighting alongside each other, and that should only be intensified when opposite is a duo as talented as The Usos.

It's hard to find a better tag team than The Usos, which would be RK-Bro's task to spoil if both teams are still champions ahead of the tag division's brand warfare clash.

Noteworthy Superstars Who Should Join Team Raw and SmackDown: Women's Division

Credit: WWE.com Several Superstars have been on the back burner around the draft or have yet to debut on their new rosters, making it difficult to determine who would be a priority for Team Raw and Team SmackDown. At least when it comes to the women's division, the options are more limited, so it's easier to guess the potentials. For instance, the rosters should shape up like this going forward, minus Flair and Lynch as the champions: Raw Women's Division:

Alexa Bliss (written off television recently)

Bianca Belair

Carmella

Dana Brooke

Doudrop

Liv Morgan

Mia Yim (hasn't been seen in months)

Nia Jax (written off television)

Nikki A.S.H.

Rhea Ripley

Tamina

Tegan Nox

Zelina Vega

SmackDown Women's Division:

Aliyah (yet to debut)

B-Fab (yet to debut)

Naomi

Natalya

Sasha Banks

Shayna Baszler

Shotzi

Toni Storm

Xia Li (yet to debut)

SmackDown could easily get away with Natalya, Banks, Baszler, Shotzi and Storm under the idea that Sonya Deville's animosity toward Naomi keeps her off the team, despite how she more than deserves to be on it. Naomi could also be forced to beat someone to earn a spot if that feud with Deville will continue.

Aliyah and Xia Li may get spots in favor of some others, but B-Fab is far too inexperienced to take one of those five coveted spots.

Raw has more Superstars to pick from, but a few stand out above the rest.

Belair should captain the team. Ripley and A.S.H. deserve to be on it as they're the current tag team champions and both held the Raw Women's Championship this year. That only leaves two more spots. Queen Vega, Doudrop, Carmella and Morgan—assuming Nox and Yim are pushed aside for not being on the brand long enough and Brooke continues to be used more as enhancement talent—would have to battle it out for those spots.

Naturally, if A.S.H. and Ripley were to defend their titles against a SmackDown duo, that opens room on both teams to get more Superstars on the card, but WWE hasn't followed a set pattern for the Women's Tag Team Championship over the years. It could go either way.