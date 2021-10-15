'360' in Lakerland? B/R Staff Remembers Best and Worst NBA Teammate Nicknames

0 of 16

Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The biggest moment of the 2021 NBA offseason may well have been the news that Russell Westbrook would be headed to the Los Angeles Lakers to form a trio now dubbed "360" (thanks to the jersey Nos. 3, 6 and 0) with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The report sent shockwaves through the league on draft day. Though Russ and LeBron are both well into their 30s and AD has often struggled with durability, there was (and is) little doubt that this is one of the game's most talented big threes. And, as is often the case after one of these superteams is assembled, a group nickname wasn't far behind.

LeBron himself has experience with the process. Shortly after he and Chris Bosh joined Dwyane Wade on the Miami Heat, those three were dubbed The Heatles. Many years earlier, Tim Duncan and David Robinson gave rise to the San Antonio Spurs dynasty as the Twin Towers. In the 80s, the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers captured the attention of fans all over the world.

There have been plenty of other examples over the life of the NBA, many of which weren't as well received or memorable as those above. The best and worst can be found below.