Knicks' Complete 2021-22 Season Preview and Predictions

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Year 2 of the Tom Thibodeau era looks like it could be close to Year 1 for the New York Knicks.

Their roster hasn't changed much since the end of the 2020-21 NBA season, which is good news if you believed most of what you saw when this club stepped out of a seven-year playoff drought and straight into the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Still, skepticism about sustainability is understandable, if not warranted. The Knicks offense was a mess, and their defense was perhaps elevated by good fortune in the form of opponents failing to convert their three-point chances.

Cautious optimism might be the best mindset for 'Bockers backers to carry into the 2021-22 campaign, which we'll preview with a look at the roster changes, a glimpse at the biggest narratives around this club and a peak into the crystal ball for best- and worst-case predictions.