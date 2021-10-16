3-Team NBA Trades Where Everybody Wins

1 of 5

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Ben Simmons, Victor Oladipo

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Kyle Lowry, Cam Thomas, 2025 first-round pick (via MIA), 2027 first-round pick (via MIA)

Miami Heat Receive: Kyrie Irving, 2023 second-round pick (via PHI)

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick: "While an Irving trade for Ben Simmons with Philadelphia is seen by some as an easy solution to both teams' problems, sources with knowledge of the 76ers' view said there is no interest in Irving at the moment."

OK, fine. No Kyrie Irving to Philly. But we're not giving up on such an obvious and necessary exchange of distressed assets. We've got to get Simmons out of Philadelphia, and Irving is basically useless to the Nets unless his vaccination stance changes. This is the rare double "gots to go" situation.

So let's haul the Heat, who always love to hunt stars, into the mix.

Brooklyn is the biggest winner here, if only because it's trading someone who might literally be value-less to its efforts this season. Irving is ineligible to play home games (plus two road contests in Madison Square Garden), and the Nets essentially determined they weren't into what would have been a complex part-time arrangement. Until he's vaccinated, Irving won't be on the floor for Brooklyn regardless of where its games take place.

Simmons might have his flaws, but he's better than a guy who's not going to play at all. And for a Nets team that happily slots Blake Griffin at center in big moments, Simmons shouldn't have an issue manning the 5 and playing to his strengths. His shooting limitations could pose playoff problems (Griffin is a much more threatening and willing three-point gunner), but again: Irving currently can't play at all. In a very real sense, this is a something-for-nothing exchange from Brooklyn's perspective.

And when "something" is a three-time All-Star whose five-position switchability directly addresses the Nets' suspect defense, that's a quality move. Victor Oladipo, recovering from quad surgery, is a throw-in to help the hard-capped Heat trim enough salary to make this move legal.

Miami just inked Kyle Lowry over the summer, but a massive, opportunistic swing for a superior talent in Irving feels on-brand for the ambitious franchise. Irving wouldn't be subject to the same local mandates in Florida, and he could provide a downhill, shot-creating element the Heat—a defense-first outfit as presently constructed—need.

Whether Irving's flightiness and checkered history of commitment to his team would fly with the laser-focused Heat is a legitimate question. But talent is king in the league, and Miami upgrades significantly by turning the declining Lowry (35) into Irving, who's coming off a wildly efficient 50-40-90 All-Star season.

The 76ers don't get the young cornerstone or 47 future first-rounders they seem to want for Simmons, but they, like Brooklyn, offload a guy who either won't play for the team or whose presence will create such strange vibes as to submarine the season. Lowry, who also happens to be from the City of Brotherly Love, has been a Philly target for some time because he fits perfectly as a gritty defender with championship experience and no Simmons-esque fear of the moment.

Brooklyn tosses in rookie scoring stud Cam Thomas, and the Heat have to include a pair of future firsts. Those would hopefully satisfy Philly's thirst for draft equity, and Miami shouldn't hesitate to part with them in the Lowry-to-Irving talent upgrade.

This would all be a lot simpler if the Nets and Sixers could just agree to exchange problems directly. But until that becomes a possibility, we can stew on this fanciful three-teamer between clubs that all have designs on winning the East.