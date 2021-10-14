Stock Up, Stock Down on 10 Notable 2022 NFL Draft Prospects

0 of 10

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Every year, highly regarded college football prospects falter after being hyped up leading into the season. Meanwhile, others put it all together and see their NFL draft stock skyrocket.

Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Joe Burrow all emerged as No. 1 overall picks in recent years after being regarded as middle-round picks heading into their final season on campus. This year's crop of quarterback prospects appears to be going in the opposite direction.

They aren't the only prospects who have exceeded or fallen short of expectations through the first six weeks of the 2021 college football season.

To determine who should be considered risers or fallers at this juncture, the former couldn't be included in our preseason first-round mock draft, while the latter generated first-round buzz leading up to the season.

As well as guys such as Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and USC wide receiver Drake London are playing, they were already considered first-round talents. They didn't have much room to rise up draft boards.

Here, we've highlighted players whose draft stock is more volatile.