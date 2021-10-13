3 Players Bill Belichick, Patriots Need to Get More Involved Immediately

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New England Patriots continue to flirt with disaster in 2021. They needed to pull out a comeback victory to beat the Houston Texans on Sunday and bring their record to 2-3 on the season.

Dealing with a rash of injuries and breaking in a rookie quarterback, the Pats face an uphill battle for relevancy this season.

Not all is lost, though. Even against a team as dreadful as the Texans, a win is a win and Bill Belichick's team earned one last week. While the AFC East appears to be out of reach already, the battle for the final playoff spot could come down to teams floating around .500.

The Patriots could be one of them by the end of the season, but it might mean making some tweaks to the current rotations. There's more than one name who should be seeing a bigger role than they currently have.

At the very least, the Patriots should be seeing what they have in more than one player.