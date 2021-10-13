Early Front-Runners for Every Major NFL Award

1 of 7

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Other Candidates: QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals; QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers; QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

For the second successive year, Josh Allen has the Bills offense firing on all cylinders early in the season. After starting last season with a 4-1 record and 16 total touchdowns, the fourth-year QB again has his team sitting at 4-1 and has been responsible for 15 scores.

While Allen fell off a bit down the stretch and lost out on the MVP award to a red-hot Aaron Rodgers in 2020, he looks in control of the race this time around.

Buffalo has become the team to beat thanks to Allen. The team played a rather soft schedule over the first month of the campaign, but Allen and the Bills silenced doubters with a dominant 38-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.

Allen even had the NFL's version of a "Heisman moment" during that game. Facing 3rd-and-4 in the fourth quarter with Kansas City still in striking distance, the quarterback scrambled to his left and hurdled over cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to move the chains.

Allen's hurdle was the top highlight in a contest where he completed only 15 passes but still racked up 315 yards and a trio of touchdowns without taking a sack or committing a turnover.

Arguments could be made for Murray, Prescott and Herbert to be crowned MVP, but none has been as impactful for their teams as Allen. If the 25-year-old can keep it up for 12 more games, he'll be celebrating his first MVP award.