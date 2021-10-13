Ranking the Best QB-WR Duos of the 2021 NFL Season so Far

0 of 7

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Great chemistry between a quarterback and wide receiver is akin to a romantic relationship. The significant other often knows what their partner is thinking or feeling without the need to be verbalized. A quick glance or specific look may be all it takes to say so much between one another.

Those two being on the same page often translates to the field because a level of trust exists between both parties.

"The key is ... being reliable and earning my trust," Rodgers once told the Wisconsin State Journal's Jason Wilde. "I never feel like there's been a real difficult recipe or plan. It's you know what you're doing; you're in the right spot at the right time; and you don't make repeat mental mistakes."

The little things matter. Reliability is the causeway toward a successful long-term relationship. Greatness is born out of the minutiae.

It won't always be perfect. The ebb and flow of daily NFL life change over time. For example, the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs formed a bond in 2020 and hit amazing highs playing alongside one another for the first time. However, their overall performance has taken an ever-so-slight step back through the first five games of the '21 campaign.

The following duos are still flying high and connecting on a regular basis as the best quarterback-wide receiver combinations the pass-first league currently has to offer.