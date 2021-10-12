NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Ben Simmons and Damian Lillard

1 of 3

David Dow/Getty Images

More than a month has passed since Ben Simmons informed the Philadelphia 76ers that he wants out.

The team, apparently, hasn't abandoned hope of keeping him just yet, and perhaps it has finally made some progress on that front.

After holding out the first two weeks of preseason, Simmons reported to the Sixers and started the COVID-19 testing required before returning to the team, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

While it's unclear if the 25-year-old has any intention of rejoining the club at any point, Wojnarowski noted president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and coach Doc Rivers "are hopeful to continue working to convince Simmons on remaining long-term with the franchise."

That would be a stunning turn of events given everything that has played out this offseason.

Still, having the Australian back in Philadelphia is at least a start. If he does get back on the court, the question becomes whether he's doing so with an openness to staying or simply to improve his trade value.

Despite heavily shopping Simmons this offseason, the Sixers have yet to find the co-star they would want to put alongside Joel Embiid, per Wojnarowski.