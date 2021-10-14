Fluke or Trend: Will NBA's Biggest Disappointments Turn It Around?

3 of 5

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors weren't just a run-of-the-mill underachiever last year. For a franchise only two years removed from a championship, and just one from reaching Game 7 of the East semifinals, a 27-45 record was a shocking result.

It was Toronto's worst winning percentage since 2011-12.

A vagabond season with "home" games played in Tampa didn't exactly set the Raps up to succeed, and the franchise made some unsubtle tanking efforts down the stretch. But still, 2020-21 was brutal.

Heading into a season without Kyle Lowry and with Pascal Siakam shelved for a few weeks following shoulder surgery, Toronto might seem unlikely to haul itself out of the hole. But OG Anunoby profiles as a breakout star, Fred VanVleet doesn't know how to play at anything less than full bore and everyone seems to forget that Goran Dragic is still a helpful starter. Toss in the possibility that Precious Achiuwa might pop, head coach Nick Nurse's stylistic malleability and rookie Scottie Barnes' upside, and there's plenty of reason for optimism.

This may seem like cheating, but it's also useful to know that the difference between Toronto's expected and actual win totals was the largest in the league last year. Based on their point differential, the Raps should have had an extra six wins (if 2020-21 had been an 82-game season). Technically, all Toronto has to do to reverse the trend is trust its luck will normalize.

Maybe that puts too much stock in a title season delivered mainly by two players—Lowry and Kawhi Leonard—who are no longer with the franchise. But there must be such a thing as championship residue; it has to matter that several key figures still with the organization know what it takes to reach the mountaintop. And three of them—Anunoby, VanVleet and Siakam—are in or entering their primes.

Barring another late-season tank job, which actually might be more likely with top executive Masai Ujiri's new contract justifying a long-view approach, the Raptors simply can't finish with nearly 20 more losses than wins again.

Instead, pencil Toronto in for a potentially terrifying defense that propels it into the 45-50 win range.

Verdict: Fluke