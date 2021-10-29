G League Ignite vs. Overtime Elite: Who Has the Best NBA Talent?

Noah Graham/Getty Images

After a successful first year producing multiple top-10 picks, the G League Ignite re-upped with more NBA-caliber talent. But so did Overtime Elite for its inaugural season, which begins on Friday.

Both have been the hottest new alternative pathways to the pros, as both programs have managed to secure high-level prospects.

There are differences in their targets, with Overtime focused on high school kids who'll spend multiple years with the program while taking classes and having the option to receive college credits. Except for one signee, the Ignite is more for one-and-done draft-eligible players.

Regardless of program, each prospect's goal remains the same: Prepare for the NBA while earning a paycheck. We broke down the top NBA talent between the Ignite and Overtime Elite.

Tier 1: Potential top-five picks

Jaden Hardy (G League Ignite, SG, 2022 draft-eligible)

Hardy's draft stock and role with the Ignite figure to mirror Jalen Green's from last year. He was the program's prized get for its second season, and like Green, Hardy seems poised to occupy No. 1 option duties while building a top-three draft case.

Self-creation, shot-making and deep range separate Hardy, a combo ball-handler with enough size, athleticism and shooting skills for NBA teams to buy his scoring potential.

The G League's space and pace, plus the program's priority to prep its players for the NBA, always seemed like a better fit for Hardy than college. The extra freedom could expose some shot-selection problems, and since he'll be sharing the ball with Scoot Henderson and Dyson Daniels, Hardy isn't likely to showcase as much playmaking.

However, between his handles for separating, an effortless stroke off the catch and dribble and the ability to hit contested and 30-foot jumpers, Hardy should look like an NBA scorer at 19 years old.

Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite, PG, 2023 draft-eligible)

Noah Graham/Getty Images

While Henderson's draft won't come until 2023, explosive athleticism and complete lead-guard skills scream top-five-pick potential. Reaching it seems like an even better bet now that we know he'll spend the next two seasons benefiting from the Ignite's coaching, physical training, competition and pro teammates.

Quick, long and strong at 6'3", Henderson possesses terrific tools for both ends of the floor. He'll draw comparisons to Russell Westbrook for his blow-by burst and ability to create separation by elevating high into layups and pull-ups. Henderson already has an advanced finishing and mid-range game, and you can be sure that extending his shot to the NBA arc will be a joint priority for him and coaches.

Though still more of a scorer than facilitator, he's flashed enough passing skills and playmaking IQ for scouts to picture a full-time point guard. It will be interesting to see how he's used in a lineup with Hardy and 18-year-old combo Daniels.

It seems more likely Henderson blows up during his second year with the Ignite, but he's still bound to make a strong impression this season that leads to his name being placed near the top of 2023 mock drafts.

Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite, SG/SF, 2023 draft-eligible)

Thompson's resume got a boost following a signature 43-point performance during Pine Crest's double-overtime win in the 4A State Championships.

His ball skills and off-the-dribble footwork stand out for a 6'6" wing. He excels on transition takes and drives, side-stepping defenders, finding space, creating angles and finishing with both hands.

Between his size, handles and playmaking ability, scoring in the lane and defensive tools/motor, Thompson feels positionless, well-rounded and capable of impacting games in multiple ways.

Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite, SG/SF, 2023 draft-eligible)

Similar to his twin brother, Ausar also operates as a point wing, but he's the more advanced shooter at this stage. Patient with the ball, Thompson operates at his own pace offensively to read the defense, picking his spots well to pull up or pass.

With a knack for blowing up plays and blocking shots off his hops, length and timing, his defensive tools and instincts are also major pluses on the scouting report.

MVP of May's KC Classic, where he led Florida Pro (20 points, seven assists) over We All Can Go's Chris Livingston and Mikey Williams in the final game, Ausar has developed into one of the nation's most complete, two-way prospects.

Matt Bewley (Overtime Elite, PF, 2024 draft-eligible)

Bewley improved his stock at Phoenix's Grind Session and Florida's Source Spring Tip-Off. His energy and competitiveness for a 6'9" forward make him easy to identify. He's vocal with in-your-face intensity and earns himself easy baskets and blocks from his motor.

Flashes of face-up footwork and mid-range shot-making hint at more long-term scoring potential. Given his foundational talent, versatility and the fact that he has three seasons left to develop before his draft, Bewley appears to have a path toward the top of boards.

Tier 2: Potential lottery picks

Jean Montero (Overtime Elite, PG/SG, 2022 draft-eligible)

NBA Photos/Getty Images

Overtime's oldest player, Montero should be the program's most impactful for 2021-22. On the NBA scouting radar since 2017, the 18-year-old combo has finally become draft-eligible, and he'll look to build a 2022 lottery case as Overtime's No. 1 scoring threat.

Though listed at 6'3", Montero doesn't pop physically or athletically with a slender frame. His identity and effectiveness are fueled by a high skill level for self-creation and shot-making. He's crafty off the dribble with a dangerous pull-up game out to the arc.

He averaged 4.4 assists in Spain's third division last year, and continuing to show scouts he's evolving as a lead playmaker could represent the key to his draft stock.

Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite, PG/SG, 2022 draft-eligible)

Noah Graham/Getty Images

An NBA Academy standout, Daniels validated the hype at the FIBA U19 World Cup this summer. The 6'6" combo guard offers an enticing mix of positional size/athleticism and the skill versatility to attack downhill, shot-make and set up offense for teammates.

Daniels excels at playing through contact on drives and using counters and touch around the key. He isn't ready to shoot a high percentage from three, but he did make 13 of them in seven FIBA games this summer, and his jumper should still be a weapon in the G League.

Tier 3: Potential first-rounders

Michael Foster (G League Ignite, PF, 2023 draft-eligible)

Noah Graham/Getty Images

For a 6'8" power forward, Foster has unique perimeter skills that he isn't shy about unleashing or experimenting with. Poor shot selection and defense hold Foster back from Tier 2, but the ability to create for himself and convert step-backs and fallaways should open scouts' eyes. His advanced scoring versatility from three levels could make scouts want to look past his decision-making habits and defensive feet.

MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite, SG/SF, 2022 draft-eligible)

While Beaucamp's journey to the Ignite has been unorthodox and questioned, it's at least drummed up plenty of intrigue. There will be interest in scouting the 20-year-old who passed on the NCAA to train in San Francisco and then play a season of junior college, where he just averaged 30.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.4 threes for Yakima Valley CC. A 6'7" scoring wing, Beaucamp has had a chance to play in front of scouts before, mainly in 2019 scrimmaging against Nike Hoop Summit USA team. And earlier this summer, he had a chance to play alongside Jaden and Jalen McDaniels at TheCrawsOver Pro-Am against NBA pros. But this will clearly be the best opportunity for him and scouts, given the structured setting, organized schedule and level of competition.

Jalen Lewis (Overtime Elite, PF/C, 2024 draft-eligible)

Lewis just averaged 12.3 points, 7.2 boards, 1.7 blocks and a steal in only 18.3 minutes per game for USA's U16 team in Mexico. He isn't overly explosive, but at 6'11", he stood out as a hybrid, face-up big with three-point range and tools for finishing and defending.

Dominick Barlow (Overtime Elite, SF, 2022 draft-eligible)

Barlow's stock is on the rise after a breakout summer (New York Renaissance) showcased his defensive versatility and budding skill level for a 6'9" forward. His production wasn't wild, but Barlow's efficiency, rapid improvement and defensive tools have him trending toward the NBA radar.

Bryce Griggs (Overtime Elite, PG, 2023 draft-eligible)

Coming off a productive Peach Jam where he averaged 20.0 points and 4.1 assists, Griggs gives the Overtime Elite program a confident creator. He'll look to tighten his shot selection and improve his three-point shooting over the next two years.

Jazian Gortman (Overtime Elite, PG, 2023 draft-eligible)

Explosiveness is Gortman's differentiating strength at the position. He created plenty of highlights on the EYBL circuit, but he also averaged 3.6 turnovers to 3.6 assists at Peach Jam, so his focus with Overtime will be on slowing down and refining his point guard feel and decision-making.

Tyler Smith (Overtime Elite, PF, 2024 draft-eligible)

Smith raised his profile this summer after Pangos All-American Camp and the Adidas Circuit, playing with Keyonte George, Yohan Traore and Southern Assault. With impressive athleticism for finishing, rebounding and shot-blocking at 6'9", Smith also flashed promising shooting touch.

Ryan Bewley (Overtime Elite, PF, 2024 draft-eligible)

Ryan impacts games with athleticism around the basket for strong finishing, offensive rebounding and shot-blocking. Building on the flashes of open-floor and face-up scoring buckets will be a goal as he attempts to expand his offense and become a bigger threat away from the hoop.

Tudor Somacescu (Overtime Elite, PG, 2024 draft-eligible)

Somacescu made his U16 FIBA debut in 2019 at 14 years old, and after moving to the United States to play a season with Amari Bailey, Bronny James and Sierra Canyon, he'll look to showcase his creativity and improve his shooting with Overtime. Somacescu will play on a team with ball-handlers Montero and Gortman, so it's worth wondering about his freedom and usage during his first season with Overtime.

Nathan Missia-Dio (Overtime Elite, PF, 2024 draft-eligible)

The Belgian forward spent last year in France's Espoirs league (under-21), where he made 25 threes in 20 games and showed off agility and athleticism at 6'8", 16 years old. He played sparingly in two games at U20 European Challengers, and he wasn't efficient from the field or free-throw line during the season. He'll have a unique chance with Overtime to improve the execution of an intriguing skill set that includes ball-handling and shooting ability.

Alexandre Sarr (Overtime Elite, C, 2024 draft-eligible)

Brother of former Kentucky forward Olivier, Alexandre is coming off a productive U16 European Challengers, where he showcased his 6'10" size, wheels and coordination around the basket. Sarr, who turned 16 in April, had been brought up in Real Madrid's system before making the jump to Overtime. For his age, his tools, hands fluidity and room to add skill make him worth tracking.

Kok Yat (Overtime Elite, F, 2022 draft-eligible)

Athletic and 6'8" with shooting ability, Yat looks the part on the surface. Scouts unfamiliar with the forward from Alaska sound eager to learn if he can play the part. After catching their attention during Overtime's pro day, NBA teams will be monitoring the 18-year-old ahead this season, as he'll be eligible for the 2022 draft.

Jai Smith (Overtime Elite, PF, 2022 draft-eligible)

Athleticism fuels Smith's effectiveness rim-running, finishing and making defensive plays. He'll use his time in Atlanta trying to build up his ball skills for creation, shooting and defensive awareness.