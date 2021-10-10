Mr. Olympia 2021: Final Results, Top Videos and Predictions for 2022 Event

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Saturday night, Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay finished first in the Men's Open bodybuilding competition to become Mr. Olympia for the second year in a row.

Elssbiay debuted in the emblematic division during Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend in 2013. In 2020, the Egyptian defeated seven-time champion, Phil Heath, and his successor, Brandon Curry.

This year, Big Ramy became the first two-time winner since Heath pulled off a repeat in 2012. Here's a rundown of the top five participants and their payouts, per Derek Hall of Fitness Volt:

Winner: Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay ($400,000)

Runner-up: Brandon Curry ($150,000)

Third: Hadi Choopan ($100,000)

Fourth: Hunter Labrada ($40,000)

Fifth: Nick Walker ($35,000)

Curry came in at second place following his first Mr. Olympia win in 2019. Hadi Choopan crept into third in Heath's absence. Meanwhile, Nick "The Mutant" Walker fulfilled his promise to earn a spot in the top five in his first appearance at the event.

Big Ramy Celebrates His 2nd Mr. Olympia Win

Elssbiay was an early favorite to win this year because it was going to be hard to beat someone with his size and impressive physique. Still, Big Ramy overcame some stiff competition in former champion Curry.

The Prodigy narrowly lost to the 37-year-old for a second year, as Big Ramy hoisted the Sandow Trophy for the second successive year. It was a satisfying win for a competitor who fought through so many setbacks last time around and clawed his way to the top.



The Future of the Men's Open Bodybuilding Division

It's unclear how long Big Ramy will continue to compete in the Mr. Olympia contest. One would have to imagine that he only has a few more years left in him at 37. And if he's in the field, he has to be the odds-on favorite to win next year's competition as well.

Curry could continue to be a fixture next year too. However, The Mutant seems like the future of the division. The 27-year-old Walker had a stellar run ahead of this weekend, winning the Arnold Classic and the 2020 New York Pro. He may not win the Sandow Trophy in 2022, but he will likely continue to make an impact on the sport.