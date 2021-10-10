USMNT vs. Panama: World Cup Qualifying Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The United States men's national team will look to maintain its position atop the 2022 FIFA World Cup Concacaf qualifying standings when it takes on Panama on Sunday night at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City.

It's the second of three qualifying matches in October. The USMNT is coming off a strong 2-0 win over Jamaica that vaulted them from third to first in the Octagonal standings, but the Panama matchup figures to be a trickier test. The game is on the road, there's rain in Weather.com's forecast and Panama has proved to be resolute in defense during qualifying, with two goals allowed in four matches.

The USMNT will also be missing several key players for this contest, so it's up to Gregg Berhalter to show that his young squad has the depth and maturity to get a result in difficult conditions.

Here's how to watch the match.

Panama vs. USMNT Match Info

When: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City, Panama

TV/Live stream: Paramount+, Universo

Odds: USA -125 (wager $125 to win $100), Panama +390 (wager $100 to win $390), draw +220

Odds via DraftKings.

2022 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifier Standings

1. USA (2-2-0, 8 pts, +5 goal differential)

2. Mexico (2-2-0, 8 pts, +2 GD)

3. Canada (1-3-0, 6 pts, +3 GD)

4. Panama (1-2-1, 5 pts, +2 GD)

5. El Salvador (1-2-1, 5 pts, -2 GD)

6. Costa Rica (0-3-1, 3 pts, -1 GD)

7. Honduras (0-3-1, 3 pts, -3 GD)

8. Jamaica (0-1-3, 1 pts, -6 GD)

Team USA proved against Jamaica it can without Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna and John Brooks, all of whom are missing with injuries. Against Panama, the U.S. will have to prove it can perform just as well without a few other key players.

Midfielder Weston McKennie didn't travel with the team to Panama because of a minor quad injury suffered against Jamaica. Per ESPN's Jeff Carlisle, Berhalter said the injury is "not severe," and he hopes McKennie is available for the match against Costa Rica on Wednesday.

The team will also be missing backup goalkeeper Zack Steffen and defender Antonee Robinson, who play in England. According to the United Kingdom's COVID-19 restrictions, they would have had to quarantine upon returning to the UK if they visited a high-risk country like Panama, per the Associated Press.

That means more opportunities for Team USA's fringe players. Shaquell Moore or George Bello could see playing time with Robinson missing, while Kellyn Acosta or Sebastian Lletget could get a start with McKennie absent.

One player Berhalter will be counting on is Ricardo Pepi, the 18-year-old FC Dallas striker. He scored both goals in the 2-0 win over Jamaica, one on a header and one finishing a short cross. He also had a goal and assist in the team's 4-1 win over Honduras in September. His finishing, movement and work rate have been excellent, and he will have another chance to star against Panama.

"We're all excited," Berhalter said, per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura. "For us, we're just sitting there and we're on the train. He's an 18-year-old who gets an opportunity, takes advantage. What you see and I think what I really like is that he has this instinct, and it's really hard to teach that to players."

Another player who might see more playing time is winger Timothy Weah, who came on as a substitute against Jamaica. He provided a great spark off the bench, making decisive runs and taking on defenders. He came close to notching a couple of assists. If Berhalter needs to rest Brenden Aaronson or Paul Arriola, Weah will likely get the nod.

As for Panama, they are facing immense pressure to get a result after losing 1-0 to El Salvador on Thursday. While the defense has been solid throughout qualifying, the attack has left much to be desired.

Los Canaleros managed to put three goals past Jamaica but have scored just once in their other three qualifiers. They didn't get a single shot on target against El Salvador. Veteran striker Rolando Blackburn, who has two goals this qualifying cycle, will once again figure to be the focal point of the attack.

If there's a danger here for the United States, it's starting slow. All seven of the team's goals in World Cup qualifying have come in the second half. They did a better job against Jamaica, drawing two fouls on clear goal-scoring opportunities but couldn't convert the ensuing set pieces.

Panama will be pouncing on any opportunity it can to get the offense going, and it will be tough to battle back from a deficit on the road against a solid team that is hungry to return to the World Cup after reaching it for the first time in 2018.

After Panama, the United States will finish out this qualifying window with a home match against Costa Rica on Wednesday at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

