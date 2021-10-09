Chicago Marathon 2021: Route, Course Map, Times, Road Closures, Event Details

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

A talented field of runners is set to participate in the 2021 Chicago Marathon. And after not having the event last year because of complications involving the coronavirus pandemic, it will be exciting to have the event back in the Windy City on Sunday morning.

That doesn't mean things are completely back to normal, though. The 43rd running of the Chicago Marathon is going to have some COVID-19 protocols in place to keep the runners safe. Everybody taking part in the race has to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result, while face coverings are required at indoor event venues.

Because of the policies, the Chicago Marathon is able to be held for the first time in two years. The 26.2-mile race will start and finish in Grant Park, as more than 35,000 runners will navigate the city's streets in front of spectators and go through numerous neighborhoods in between.

Here's everything else you need to know about this year's marathon.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2021 Chicago Marathon Information

When: Sunday, Oct. 10

Start Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Course Map: Available on ChicagoMarathon.com



Road Closures: A full list of road closures is available at ChicagoMarathon.com.

The Chicago Marathon has featured top competitors for many years. This iteration of the event will be no different.

Galen Rupp was the last American man to win the Chicago Marathon in 2017. However, he didn't finish the 2019 edition of the event because of injury.

After winning at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials and competing at the Tokyo Games earlier this year, Rupp is seeking redemption on Sunday.

"Definitely I want to come in here and win, first and foremost," Rupp said, per Cindy Kuzma of Runner's World. "And I think if we can get a great time in there, that'd be a nice added bonus."

When Rupp won this race in 2017, he finished in two hours, nine minutes and 20 seconds. That wasn't the men's record for the event, though, which was set in 2013 by Kenya's Dennis Kimetto, who had a time of 2:03:45.

On the women's side, the record belongs to Kenya's Brigid Kosgei, who won the race in both 2018 and 2019. She finished in 2:14:04 in 2019. However, she won't be competing this year after she ran the London Marathon last week.

So that means there will be a new women's champion in Chicago this year. And one likely top contender is American Sara Hall, who has a chance to set a record of her own during the marathon.

No American woman has completed a marathon in a time faster than 2:19:36, a mark that was set by Deena Kastor at the 2006 London Marathon. If Hall can beat that time on Sunday in Chicago, perhaps she'll also be victorious at the event for the first time.

"When I thought about where I wanted to chase the American record, I thought it would be more exciting to do it at home, in the U.S., and Chicago is such an epic race," Hall said, per NBC 5 News in Chicago.

There also won't be a repeat champion on the men's side. Kenya's Lawrence Cherono isn't running the race after winning with a time of 2:05:45 in 2019.

Although the most recent champions won't be competing, there are likely to be some impressive times posted by those who are taking part. So this Chicago Marathon should be as exciting and competitive as it has been in previous years.