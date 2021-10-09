Ranking the 10 Best Offensive Defenseman in the NHL Today

1 of 11

Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

Winner of the James Norris Memorial Trophy in 2016-17, Burns enjoyed five straight 60-plus point campaigns from 2014-15 to 2018-19, including a career-best 83-point effort. However, the 36-year-old's point-per-game production (0.59) over the past two seasons slid to 24th among NHL blueliners.

Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings

A Norris Trophy winner in 2015-16, Doughty had exceeded the 40-point plateau seven times in his 13 NHL seasons. The 31-year-old's point-per-game production (0.56) declined over the past two seasons to 29th among all rearguards as the Kings rebuilt with younger talent.

Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers

The Calder Memorial Trophy winner in 2014-15, Aaron Ekblad has five seasons with 36-or-more points, including a career-best 41 points in 2019-20. The 25-year-old had 22 points in 35 games in 2020-21 before suffering a season-ending leg injury.

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

In just three seasons, the 22-year-old Heiskanen blossomed into the Stars best all-around defenseman. He netted 33 points during his 2018-19 NHL debut, 35 points 68 games as a sophomore and 27 points in 55 games last season. He was also their leading scorer (26 points) in the 2020 playoffs.

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

A two-time Norris Trophy winner, Karlsson netted 62-or-more points six times in his 12 NHL seasons. Injuries, however, have hampered the 31-year-old since joining the Sharks in 2018-19, dropping his point-per-game average (0.57) to 21st overall during that period.

Torey Krug, St. Louis Blues

After nine seasons with the Boston Bruins, Krug signed with the St. Louis Blues in 2020. He struggled at times with his new club last season, finishing with 32 points. That's the first time he was below 40 points in a season since 2014-15.

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

The 23-year-old McAvoy rose in just four seasons to become the Bruins' top defenseman. He's netted 30-plus points three times and could be poised to put up bigger numbers as he enters his playing prime.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs

A strong skater who logs big minutes for the Maple Leafs, the 27-year-old Rielly reached or exceeded 27 points in each of his eight NHL campaigns. That includes a career-high 72 points (along with 20 goals) in 2018-19.

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights' patience in developing Theodore's game is paying off. The 26-year-old rearguard netted 46 points in 71 games in 2019-20 and 42 points in 53 games last season. He could move up among the elite puck movers with a strong outing in 2021-22.

Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

The 24-year-old Werenski is a skilled and mobile blueliner, tallying 47 points as a rookie in 2016-17. He exceeded the 40-point plateau again in 2018-19 and 2019-20. A season-ending injury limited him to 20 points in 35 games last season.

Keith Yandle, Philadelphia Flyers

The 35-year-old Yandle sits fourth overall among defensemen with 600 points since his NHL debut in 2006-07. However, his output fell to just 27 points in 56 games last season, the lowest since his 12-point performance in 2007-08.